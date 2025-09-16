Raids, arrests and backlash: What happened to No Other Land filmmakers after Oscar win?

No Other Land winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature earlier this year was hailed as a landmark for Palestinian storytelling and for cross-border collaboration between Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers.
The film, which documents the threatened communities of Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank, gave its four directors a global platform and earned them recognition in Hollywood and beyond.
But in the months since, each member of the collective has confronted new and compounding pressures. The film’s Palestinian directors have endured raids, beatings and even a killing linked to their circle, while Israeli co-director Yuval Abraham has expressed frustration at what he sees as international indifference.
Despite these challenges, the directors have continued to present their work at festivals, using those stages to highlight the risks faced by their communities.
Hamdan Ballal
Palestinian co-director Hamdan Ballal was attacked in March, only weeks after stepping off the Oscar stage. He was beaten by Israeli settlers near his home village of Susya in Masafer Yatta. According to his wife, men in masks carrying weapons surrounded him and soldiers were present during the assault.
Ballal was subsequently detained by the Israeli army. He was blindfolded, handcuffed and taken to a military base. Fellow filmmaker Abraham said his colleague was beaten in detention and left without food before finally being released. Ballal suffered injuries to his head and stomach, and suggested the attack was intended as punishment for the Oscar win and the attention it brought to the community.
Yuval Abraham
Abraham, an Israeli journalist and co-director, has become the most vocal advocate for his colleagues. He criticised what he described as a muted response by the Academy to Ballal’s detention, saying the organisation initially failed to mention him by name.
In April, Abraham attended the International Journalism Festival in Perugia, Italy, where No Other Land was screened. After the showing he joined a public discussion on press freedom and accountability, drawing links between his reporting and the threats faced by Palestinian colleagues.
Abraham has also been the public voice after the killing of Odeh Hadalin, a consultant on the film, sharing witness accounts and saying Hadalin had been filming an attack by settlers on the village of Umm Al Khair when he was shot.
Basel Adra
Adra, a central voice in the film and a long-time chronicler of settler violence, reported that soldiers raided his home last week while he was at hospital with relatives injured in an attack. His wife’s phone was searched, his uncle briefly detained and his infant daughter was present during the raid.
Adra said he was blocked by military checkpoints from returning home. The raid followed days of settler violence in his village. He described the actions of soldiers and settlers as part of an ongoing effort to intimidate journalists and activists documenting life in Masafer Yatta.
Adra has continued to appear at screenings. No Other Land featured at Palm Springs International Film Festival in January and was programmed at Green Mountain Film Festival in Vermont, US, in March, shortly after the Oscars.
Odeh Hadalin
Though he is not a co-director, Hadalin, a Palestinian activist and consultant on No Other Land, was deeply involved in the project. In July, the father of three was shot dead by a settler during a confrontation in Umm Al Khair, a village in South Hebron Hills.
Witnesses said Hadalin, 31, had been filming when the altercation escalated. He was struck in the chest and died. The Israeli settler accused of the killing had previously been sanctioned by the US and EU for attacks on Palestinians. He was arrested, but soon placed under house arrest. Israeli authorities also delayed releasing Hadalin’s body.
Rachel Szor
Szor, the Israeli filmmaker who co-directed No Other Land alongside Ballal, Abraham and Adra, has remained less visible in the months after the Oscar. Her name appears in official credits and coverage of the award ceremony, but she has not been the focus of reported incidents.
The film has nonetheless continued to circulate at international festivals. The aforementioned Palm Springs and Green Mountain film festivals, it will appear at the Folkestone Documentary Festival in October, where panels with members of the team will discuss the risks of reporting from conflict zones.
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The burning issue
The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.
Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on
Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins
Read part one: how cars came to the UAE
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Zayed Sustainability Prize
The specs
Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo
Power: 374hp at 5,500-6,500rpm
Torque: 500Nm from 1,900-5,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 8.5L/100km
Price: from Dh285,000
On sale: from January 2022
More on Quran memorisation:
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More on Quran memorisation:
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
PROFILE OF HALAN
Started: November 2017
Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga
Based: Cairo, Egypt
Sector: transport and logistics
Size: 150 employees
Investment: approximately $8 million
Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar
COMPANY%20PROFILE%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Russia's Muslim Heartlands
Dominic Rubin, Oxford
Key recommendations
- Fewer criminals put behind bars and more to serve sentences in the community, with short sentences scrapped and many inmates released earlier.
- Greater use of curfews and exclusion zones to deliver tougher supervision than ever on criminals.
- Explore wider powers for judges to punish offenders by blocking them from attending football matches, banning them from driving or travelling abroad through an expansion of ‘ancillary orders’.
- More Intensive Supervision Courts to tackle the root causes of crime such as alcohol and drug abuse – forcing repeat offenders to take part in tough treatment programmes or face prison.
Gertrude Bell's life in focus
A feature film
At one point, two feature films were in the works, but only German director Werner Herzog’s project starring Nicole Kidman would be made. While there were high hopes he would do a worthy job of directing the biopic, when Queen of the Desert arrived in 2015 it was a disappointment. Critics panned the film, in which Herzog largely glossed over Bell’s political work in favour of her ill-fated romances.
A documentary
A project that did do justice to Bell arrived the next year: Sabine Krayenbuhl and Zeva Oelbaum’s Letters from Baghdad: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Gertrude Bell. Drawing on more than 1,000 pieces of archival footage, 1,700 documents and 1,600 letters, the filmmakers painstakingly pieced together a compelling narrative that managed to convey both the depth of Bell’s experience and her tortured love life.
Books, letters and archives
Two biographies have been written about Bell, and both are worth reading: Georgina Howell’s 2006 book Queen of the Desert and Janet Wallach’s 1996 effort Desert Queen. Bell published several books documenting her travels and there are also several volumes of her letters, although they are hard to find in print. Original documents are housed at the Gertrude Bell Archive at the University of Newcastle, which has an online catalogue.
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
How to donate
Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
((Disclaimer))
The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (“Bank”) assumes no liability or guarantee for the accuracy, balance, or completeness of the information in this publication. The content may change at any time due to given circumstances, and the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is under no obligation to update information once it has been published. This publication is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, a recommendation or an invitation by, or on behalf of, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch), Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG, or any of its group affiliates to make any investments or obtain services. This publication has not been reviewed, disapproved or approved by the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) Central Bank, Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) or any other relevant licensing authorities in the UAE. It may not be relied upon by or distributed to retail clients. Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch) is regulated by the DFSA and this advertorial is intended for Professional Clients (as defined by the DFSA) who have sufficient financial experience and understanding of financial markets, products or transactions and any associated risks.