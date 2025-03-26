No Other Land co-directors, from left, Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham at the 2025 Academy Awards, where the film won for Best Documentary Feature. AFP
No Other Land co-directors, from left, Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham at the 2025 Academy Awards, where the film won for Best Documentary Feature. AFP

No Other Land: a timeline of defiance, festival acclaim and a filmmaker’s assault

Co-directed by Palestinians and Israelis, the film is one of the most acclaimed documentaries of the year

Saeed Saeed
March 26, 2025