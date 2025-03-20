Miami Beach's O Cinema was threatened with having its lease terminated and losing public funding for screening No Other Land. EPA
Florida mayor drops plans to close cinema for showing Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land

Decision not to punish O Cinema for screening the Israeli-Palestinian documentary came after strong opposition at city meeting

Faisal Al Zaabi
March 20, 2025