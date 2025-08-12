Prince Faisal: Saudi Arabia will help shape the future of esports

For Prince Faisal bin Bandar, gaming and sport are no longer separate worlds — they are converging industries, shaping culture, economies and careers. And Saudi Arabia, he says, is determined to be at the centre of that conversation.

As president of the Saudi Esports Federation, Prince Faisal has seen the Kingdom’s gaming and esports scene grow from niche gatherings to globally recognised tournaments. Under Vision 2030, the goal is no longer only to host major events, but to help set the agenda for how these industries evolve worldwide.

Prince Faisal tells The National: “Hosting NGSC positions Saudi Arabia as a global thought leader and a central convener in the converging worlds of gaming, esports and traditional sport.

“Our ambition is not only to host an event, it is to lead the conversation and directly influence the trajectory of these industries on a global scale," he continues.

The coming New Global Sport Conference, to be held in Riyadh on August 23 and 24 under the theme The Next Game – Building the Future of Gaming, Esports and Sports, is the latest platform for this ambition. It will bring together policymakers, investors, athletes, creators and industry experts to discuss the opportunities and challenges ahead.

A cross-section of global leaders

The speaker line-up spans sport, gaming, technology and investment. Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, will share the stage with Ralf Reichert, chief executive of the Esports World Cup Foundation, as well as Peter Moore, former chief executive of Liverpool FC.

From the gaming industry, participants include Toshimoto Mitomo, chief strategy officer of Sony; Brian Ward, chief executive of Savvy Games Group; Joshua Taub, chief operating officer of Activision; Shuji Utsumi, president of SEGA; and Je Alipio, director of Disney Games for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and North Africa.

The New Global Sport Conference and the Esports World Cup in Riyadh are the latest events that position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in esports. Photo: Esports World Cup

Hideo Kojima, founder of Kojima Productions, will appear with filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn to discuss creative storytelling and the crossover between cinema and interactive media. World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen will also attend, alongside Jens Hilgers, founding general partner of BITKRAFT Ventures.

By design, Prince Faisal says, this diversity of voices reflects the NGSC’s broader purpose: “By bringing leaders from sport, gaming, technology and investment into one space, we are ensuring that the conversations are wide-ranging and solutions-focused".

From hosting to shaping the industry

Over the past few years, Saudi Arabia has hosted a number of global events. Before that, the expertise was largely imported. Today, Saudi nationals oversee logistics, production, marketing and operations for events such as the Esports World Cup and NGSC.

“This is a direct outcome of our strategic investments in education, training programmes and creating pathways for youth to gain hands-on experience,” Prince Faisal says. “The ability of Saudi nationals to successfully organise and execute complex global events proves that we are not only creating jobs, but also cultivating a new generation of highly competent professionals.”

Prince Faisal bin Bandar is the chairman of Saudi Esports Federation. Photo: Esports World Cup

Beyond logistics, the aim is to shift perceptions. Competitive gamers in the Kingdom are now seen by many as role models, with more families supporting esports as a legitimate career path. Live events, Prince Faisal notes, allow spectators to witness “something only one per cent of the world’s top gamers can do”, which has helped inspire the next generation.

Shared values across industries

Prince Faisal sees common ground between gaming, esports and traditional sport. “All three demand skill, rigorous training and discipline,” he says. “Whether it is the physical ability of a footballer, the strategic focus of an esports player, or the creative work of a game developer – excellence is essential.”

The conference will take place during the final weekend of the Esports World Cup. Photo: Esports World Cup

As technology blurs the lines between them — from augmented reality in sports arenas to cinematic storytelling in games — he expects the boundaries between these worlds to dissolve even further.

For him, NGSC is “a global platform to foster dialogue and drive the strategic convergence of the gaming, esports and traditional sport industries”. The ambition, he says, is not just conversation, but lasting frameworks and partnerships that will shape the industries for decades to come.

“We are not merely observing this future, but are actively building it,” Prince Faisal says. “By fostering cross-industry collaboration and investing in talent and infrastructure, we are creating new opportunities for athletes, creators and businesses.”

