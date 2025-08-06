Inside Abu Dhabi's Games of the Future, new tournament merging gaming and physical sport

Preparations are well under way for the Games of the Future 2025, a phygital sport event being hosted by Abu Dhabi in December.

Organised by Phygital International, phygital sport combines traditional athletic disciplines with digital gaming.

A football qualifying event for the Games of the Future took place in the UAE capital last week. It was a chance for players to book their place at the main event, which will be held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from December 18 to 23 and has prize pool of $5 million.

Dan Merkley, chairperson and managing director of the World Phygital Community, described the football qualifier as an “excellent curtain-raiser” for the Games of the Future 2025, which will involve 11 disciplines: phygital football; phygital basketball; phygital shooting; phygital fighting; phygital dancing; battle royale; multiplayer online battle arena PC; multiplayer online battle arena mobile; drone racing; VR games; and battle of robots.

Players looking on their teammates as they take part in the digital stage of the games. Photo: Phygital International

Nis Hatt, chief executive of Phygital International, believes Abu Dhabi is a natural fit for an event with global aspirations. The UAE capital was announced as host city in June.

“With its bold vision for sport and technology, the UAE is the ideal stage for this groundbreaking event,” he said. “Since the inaugural Games, phygital sports have grown into a global movement and this year’s edition promises to be our most exciting yet.”

Phygital athletes compete in both digital and physical versions of the same discipline. Each event is split into two stages: one played in a virtual environment and another carried out in real life. Final results are based on combined performance across both parts, creating a link between esports and physical sport.

Organisers say the format aims to engage digital-native audiences and promote a new category of inclusive, tech-integrated competition.

Nis Hatt, chief executive of Phygital International, believes the games in Abu Dhabi can inspire and captivate young games. Getty Images

Hatt sees the Games in Abu Dhabi as an a global opportunity to engage younger audiences. “This is a great opportunity to incentivise our young audience, girls and boys, wherever they are in the world,” he said in a previous interview with The National.

“We know that there are hundreds of millions, if not billions, of young people gaming every day in every country around the world. No matter where it is, you will have a minister of health, minister of sport or minister of tourism that will sit and focus on this and this for us is really, really crucial.”

Games of the Future began in 2024 in Kazan, Russia, and featured 2,000 athletes from more than 100 countries, attracting more than 300,000 fans. Organisers say the 2025 event in Abu Dhabi will build on that momentum and introduce the format to a new regional audience in the Middle East.

