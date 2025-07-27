From beauty to gaming: How smart tech is quietly transforming accessibility

More than 1.3 billion people globally – about 16 per cent of the world’s population – live with some form of disability, according to the World Health Organisation. That includes a broad range of physical, sensory, cognitive and age-related conditions.

Among them, millions live with limited mobility or fine motor challenges, impairments that can make routine tasks like styling hair, applying make-up, or playing video games significantly more difficult.

Innovative consumer technology is now helping people with disabilities gain more independence, confidence and control, often without being explicitly marketed as assistive. Tools from Dyson, L’Oréal, and Microsoft are leading a shift towards inclusive design, proving that innovation for the mainstream can also empower those at the margins.

“It’s not about whether I can do something – it’s about whether a product allows me to do it efficiently, independently and with the same experience as everyone else,” Jessica Smith, a disability advocate born without a left forearm, tells The National.

An empowering styling tool

Ms Smith has been using the new Dyson Airwrap i.d., a hair styling tool that uses sensors, airflow control and app-based settings to simplify the process of curling and drying hair. She says it’s one of the few beauty tools that feels like it was made with people like her in mind.

“The ability to style hair with one hand more seamlessly is a game-changer,” she adds. “It’s exciting to see how it can support my routine.”

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. integrates artificial intelligence to revolutionise beauty and self-care routines.

According to Dyson, the product’s accessibility benefits weren’t part of the original design brief but emerged organically through efforts to make styling easier for all users.

“The brief was always to make styling and curling hair more convenient and easier for everyone, not necessarily catering to users with disabilities,” Low Chen Nyeow, associate design manager at Dyson Beauty, tells The National. The Airwrap i.d. connects to an app that automates different steps in the styling process, which is helpful for people with limited mobility.

“It removes the need for them to continually press the power button during the styling process as well as hold the cool shot button down,” Ms Nyeow said. In addition, the device’s self-wrapping barrels and personalised presets cut manual efforts by users.

“Hair gets wrapped automatically, even without the user feeding a hair tress to the barrel,” she added. “The personalised curling sequence simplifies usage and allows users to tailor their styling experience without needing to hold multiple buttons down.”

Ms Smith said she hopes more companies follow Dyson’s example, even if inclusivity isn’t their starting point.

“Inclusion should be the standard, not an afterthought,” she says. “Beauty and personal care are a huge part of people’s confidence and self-expression, but for too long, brands have overlooked the needs of disabled consumers. That’s how innovation truly meets our needs.”

At Dyson, accessibility remains a vital area of continuing research. “Although we do not have immediate plans to integrate voice or gesture controls into beauty tools, our research teams are investigating how emerging technologies could be incorporated in the future,” Ms Nyeow says.

Growing market with untapped potential

Assistive technology is a rapidly growing sector focused on enhancing the quality of life for people with disabilities or age-related limitations. It includes products, devices, and software that support users in performing everyday tasks, from communication and mobility to personal care and digital access.

The global assistive technology market is projected to reach $41 billion by 2033, from $26.8 billion in 2024, according to market research company Imarc Group. Much of this growth comes from specialised companies focused on health care, mobility, and communication.

For example, Sweden's Tobii Dynavox Global develops eye-tracking and speech-generating devices for people with neurological conditions. The US company Ekso Bionics develops wearable exoskeletons that enable individuals with paralysis or mobility impairments to walk again. Aira Technologies is another innovator, offering real-time visual assistance through smart glasses for people who are blind or visually impaired.

Mainstream brands like Dyson, L’Oréal, and Microsoft are contributing to the space. Their consumer-first innovations, while not always designed with disability in mind, are proving to be inclusive by default, showing that accessible design can have the most significant impact when it’s built for everyone.

Innovative make up

L’Oréal's HAPTA, an innovative lipstick applicator for people with limited hand or arm mobility, is an example.

With its launch in January 2023 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, L’Oréal put inclusive design at the centre of innovation.

HAPTA, a groundbreaking lipstick applicator developed in partnership with L'Oreal

The device uses sensors and gyroscopic technology to stabilise motion, helping users apply make-up without requiring a full range of movement.

According to a company statement, HAPTA was developed to meet the needs of an estimated 50 million people worldwide who live with limited motor skills. This condition can make daily tasks, such as applying make-up, especially difficult.

The hand-held applicator incorporates technology initially developed by Verily to stabilise utensils for people with mobility impairments, now adapted to beauty routines.

“Inclusivity is at the heart of our innovation and beauty tech strategy,” Barbara Lavernos, the company's deputy chief executive in charge of research, innovation, and technology said in a statement at the launch.

HAPTA features customisable attachments and built-in smart motion controls to increase range of motion and ease of use.

HAPTA, a groundbreaking lipstick applicator developed in partnership with L'Oreal

It features a magnetic rotating head that provides 360 degrees of rotation and 180 degrees of flexion, enabling users to save preferred positions for future use.

“With HAPTA, we are going one step further by making beauty more accessible to use because everyone should have equal access to it,” Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme global brand president, said at the time.

Gaming for all

In the gaming world, Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller has become a leading example of how mainstream tech can deliver powerful accessibility.

Designed for players with limited mobility, the device features oversized buttons and multiple input ports that connect to custom accessories, including foot pedals, switches, and sip-and-puff systems.

XBOX ONE - Adaptive Controller

These features enable users to personalise their gaming experience according to their physical needs.

“The goal of the Xbox Adaptive Controller is to remove that barrier. We strive to make Xbox the most accessible gaming platform on the market,” Microsoft said in its fact sheet on the device. “The Xbox Adaptive Controller provides a much-needed, simple, and affordable solution for gamers with limited mobility.”

Dana Alomar was a member of the 2025 UAE judging panel for the James Dyson Award, which recognises design and engineering solutions.

Apple%20Mac%20through%20the%20years %3Cp%3E1984%20-%20Apple%20unveiled%20the%20Macintosh%20on%20January%2024%3Cbr%3E1985%20-%20Steve%20Jobs%20departed%20from%20Apple%20and%20established%20NeXT%3Cbr%3E1986%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20Macintosh%20Plus%2C%20featuring%20enhanced%20memory%3Cbr%3E1987%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20Macintosh%20II%2C%20equipped%20with%20colour%20capabilities%3Cbr%3E1989%20-%20The%20widely%20acclaimed%20Macintosh%20SE%2F30%20made%20its%20debut%3Cbr%3E1994%20-%20Apple%20presented%20the%20Power%20Macintosh%3Cbr%3E1996%20-%20The%20Macintosh%20System%20Software%20OS%20underwent%20a%20rebranding%20as%20Mac%20OS%3Cbr%3E2001%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20Mac%20OS%20X%2C%20marrying%20Unix%20stability%20with%20a%20user-friendly%20interface%3Cbr%3E2006%20-%20Apple%20adopted%20Intel%20processors%20in%20MacBook%20Pro%20laptops%3Cbr%3E2008%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20MacBook%20Air%2C%20a%20lightweight%20laptop%3Cbr%3E2012%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20MacBook%20Pro%20with%20a%20retina%20display%3Cbr%3E2016%20-%20The%20Mac%20operating%20system%20underwent%20rebranding%20as%20macOS%3Cbr%3E2020%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20M1%20chip%20for%20Macs%2C%20combining%20high%20performance%20and%20energy%20efficiency%3Cbr%3E2022%20-%20The%20M2%20chip%20was%20announced%3Cbr%3E2023%20-The%20M3%20line-up%20of%20chip%20was%20announced%20to%20improve%20performance%20and%20add%20new%20capabilities%20for%20Mac.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.