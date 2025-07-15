Travis Scott in Abu Dhabi: Tickets, date, location for Circus Maximus World Tour

Acclaimed rapper Travis Scott is returning to Abu Dhabi with his record-breaking Circus Maximus World Tour. He is set to perform at Etihad Park on Yas Island on November 15.

Scott has performed twice in Abu Dhabi, in 2016 and in 2023.

Circus Maximus, launched in 2023 to support Scott's fourth studio album Utopia, is now the highest-grossing solo rap tour of all time, raking in more than $209.3 million with an attendance of 1.7 million.

The Abu Dhabi stop is part of a limited global run spanning six countries along with the UAE – India (Delhi and Mumbai), Japan (Tokyo), South Korea (Seoul), China (Sanya) and South Africa (Johannesburg).

The tour originally kicked off in October 2023 and has included 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand. A scheduled show at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, was cancelled by organisers in 2023 citing “complex production issues”. The tour also made a stop in Qatar in May.

The Circus Maximus tour is Scott’s first in six years following his Astroworld - Wish You Were Here Tour, which concluded in 2019.

Travis Scott at Wireless 2023 in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Visually, the Circus Maximus World Tour resembles a haunted theme park, complete with flying heads and explosive pyrotechnics. The set list features standout tracks from Utopia, including Hyaena, Sirens and Fe!n, alongside fan favourites such as Sicko Mode and Butterfly Effect.

A multiple Grammy-nominated rapper, Scott is also a pop culture heavyweight, his fashion and shoe collaborations selling out regularly in minutes and later sold for thousands of dollars by resellers. He also founded the label Cactus Jack Records in 2017.

Utopia, was one of the biggest-selling hip-hop releases of 2023, and was No 1 on Billboard 200 for four weeks running, garnering more than 50 billion streams globally.

Pre-sale registration for the Circus Maximus World Tour stop in Abu Dhabi will begin on Live Nation Middle East's website on Thursday, July 17 at noon, with general ticket sales opening on Friday, July 18 at noon.

