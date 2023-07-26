Travis Scott's Utopia concert at Egypt's Giza Pyramids cancelled

Travis Scott's Utopia concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt has been cancelled, Live Nation Middle East confirmed on Wednesday.

The concert promoter gave "complex production issues" as the reason, meaning the rapper's show could not be done in the desert.

"We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired,” Live Nation said in a statement on Twitter.

A message from Live Nation: pic.twitter.com/s05YWOVkpG — Live Nation Middle East (@LiveNationME) July 26, 2023

Refunds would be issued to ticket holders at their point of purchase, Live Nation Middle East said.

Last week, the US company released a statement denying reports that the July 28 show had been cancelled after the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, the body responsible for licensing live music events across Egypt, did not issue the necessary permits.

Scott’s Egyptian concert was set to be streamed live as part of the global launch of his fourth album, Utopia.

“There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt,” tweeted Live Nation.

While many praised the initial decision to call off the show, Egyptian celebrities lamented the reputational damage such a move could cause.

US rapper Travis Scott at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. AFP

“Cancelling the licence for the Travis Scott concert in Egypt is a grave mistake, and no one has the right to make decisions for the Egyptians or speak in their name,” said pop star Ahmed Saad on Facebook.

“I apologise to this international singer and his followers who may see the Egyptians in a backward and retrospective manner.

“And I tell them that Egypt is much bigger than that, and that these are loving and generous people, and that Egypt is the land of arts and civilisations.”

Egyptian billionaire developer Naguib Sawiris also disagreed with the decision, pointing to Scott’s previous successful concerts in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

"The cancellation of the American singer's concert is not the mistake," Mr Sawiris wrote.

"The mistake lies in approving it first and then cancelling it, as it undermines Egypt's credibility, shows a lack of respect for contracts and causes the organiser tremendous losses.

"The concert announcement could have been great global publicity for Egypt, which we lost due to this cancellation, even though the singer performed in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

"I have no personal interest in this concert, despite managing an area near the Pyramids and suffering from issues related to horses, camels and security handling of visitors."