Eight Arab pop stars scoring hits on Ramadan 2023 TV shows, from Ahlam to Ahmed Saad

Ramadan is a rare time when Arab pop stars and actors collaborate.

With the holy month often the period where broadcasters first air their latest television dramas, this also extends to the music charts, thanks to the release of theme songs recorded by popular acts.

Colloquially known as titrat (or titar in the singular), these tracks can make the programme stand out from the competition, maintaining its appeal long after Ramadan concludes.

Here are eight memorable releases from this season.

1. Majarih by Ahlam

One of the biggest Arab pop stars bringing her talents to Ramadan television this year is Ahlam.

Soundtracking the introduction to the Kuwaiti drama Majarih, the Emirati singer is in fine form with this mid-tempo Khaleeji pop number.

The accusatory lyrics mirror the anguish of the show's main character, a woman falsely accused of murdering her husband.

2. Wal'ana by Ahmed Mekky

In a Ramadan television landscape traditionally dominated by one-off productions, El Kabeer 7 is the exception.

Back for its seventh season, the Egyptian comedy boasts a roaring hip-hop theme song performed by lead actor Ahmed Mekky.

The Egyptian-Algerian star proves he is also a quite nimble rapper in a track advising listeners to forgive and let go of past disappointments.

3. Ana Qader by Ahmed Saad

After scoring hits with two titrat in Ramadan last year, it is no wonder the Egyptian singer was tapped to perform the soundtrack to one of the most anticipated dramas of the year.

Appearing as part of Gaafar El Omda, starring Mohamed Ramadan, Ana Qader is a hefty ballad that illuminates the struggle for success faced by the show's key characters.

4. Omla Nadra by Mohamed Mounir

Omla Nadra is a big emotive number to suit this melodrama of the same name, set in a rural Egyptian village.

Revered Egyptian singer Mohamed Mounir delivers a rustic folk song about family, faith and loyalty.

5. Ha Khouya by Rahma Riad

One of the standout offerings this Ramadan is by Iraqi singer Rahma Riad.

The ballad is taken from Iraqi drama Khan Al Zahab, about two warring families. Riad poignantly captures the sorrow and anguish of the series.

6. Ma Houwa Jari by Salma Rachid

With Moroccan dramas gaining a broader regional audience over the years, some of the country's notable singers are using titrat to appeal to a wider audience.

Salma Rachid's theme song for the comedy Ma Houwa Jari is an exuberant slice of Moroccan Arabic pop.

7. Alnun Wama Yaalamun by Aseel Hameem

Considering the Iraqi singer's big fanbase in the Gulf, it is a shrewd move to feature her as part of the Kuwaiti drama Alnun Wama Yaalamum.

Expansive and orchestral, Hameem sounds passionate and mournful in a track evoking the show's theme of the corrosive effect of resentment.

8. Kelma by Massar Egbari

Massar Egbari are a rare Egyptian indie act given a shot at writing the score for a high-profile Ramadan drama, in this case urban social drama El Harsha El Sabaa.

That said, this is not exactly the kind of rollicking tune many expect from the band.

As a gentle ballad, Kelma stays true to the established Ramadan television sound, adding some welcome spice via the refreshing guitar solo in the middle.