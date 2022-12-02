Spotify Wrapped 2022: UAE's top listening habits revealed

Spotify Wrapped has been revealing people's "listening personalities", such as the ENBC, or an "early adopter", someone who always has a nose for what's trending.

This year's round-up of the music platform's top listening habits was rolled out on Wednesday with new features, including a Myers-Briggs-like system that categorises people in 16 categories based on their musical tastes.

If you haven't done it already, open your Spotify mobile application and you will see the Wrapped feature, and be able to share your data on social media, alongside everyone else.

What did the UAE listen to this year?

The audio streaming service has also released group data. In the UAE, the most-streamed artists in 2022 were The Weeknd, followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, Korean pop boy band BTS and Justin Bieber.

In terms of songs, Harry Styles's As It Was emerged top of the list, followed by Heat Waves by English indie rock band Glass Animals.

Justin Bieber clinched two spots in this category, with chart-topping hits Stay, featuring The Kid Laroi, and Ghost.

Harry Styles's As It Was was the most-streamed song in the UAE this year. Reuters

Love for K-pop in the UAE remained steadfast in 2022, with seven-member group BTS's Proof taking the first spot when it comes to most-streamed albums. Ed Sheeran's = took second place, followed by Dawn FM by The Weeknd, Harry's House by Harry Styles and Justice by Justin Bieber.

READ MORE Top YouTube stars in the Middle East to check out

Spotify users in the UAE also listened to plenty of podcasts, including the Joe Rogan Experience, which was the most-streamed in this category. The award-winning show, which also dominates in other regions, features long-form conversations with guests from different backgrounds — comedy, sports, music and even politics.

It seems UAE streamers took their communications game more seriously in 2022, with education podcast Think Fast, Talk Smart: Communication Techniques becoming the second-most streamed show on Spotify. Hosted by Standford lecturer Matt Abrahams, the show gives tips in verbal and written communication, from writing emails to giving toasts.

Other popular podcasts in the country include Call Her Daddy and On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

Spotify and the Arab world

Egyptian hip-hop artist Wegz is this year's most-streamed Arab artist in the region, according to Spotify data.

Born as Ahmed Ali, the Alexandrian rapper has long carved his name in the vibrant Egyptian music scene, since his viral music video TNT on YouTube four years ago.

Egyptian rapper Wegz.

Among his most popular songs is Dorak Gai, which was Egypt's most-streamed song on Spotify in 2020. This year, Wegz's El Bakht claims top spot as the most-streamed song in the region.

Other Arab artists on the hot list include ElGrandeToto, Marwan Mousa, Marwan Pablo and Tagne.

The most-streamed Arabic songs were Etnaset by Muslim, Aleky Eyoun by Ahmed Saad, Matkhafeesh Yamma by Ali Loka and Ouzzy, as well as Elghazala Ray2a by Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz and Mohamed Osama.