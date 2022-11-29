Instafest app: Ahead of Spotify Wrapped, new feature creates dream Coachella line-up

While a firm release date for Spotify Wrapped has yet to be announced, we can expect the story of our years in music to come out any day, most likely December 1 as in previous years.

In the meantime, a new feature called Instafest is allowing users to create their dream three-day festival line-up by drawing from their Spotify data.

Instafest is a third-party website, created by University of Southern California student Anshay Saboo, and will display 36 of your top artists in the form of a poster for an imaginary three-day festival, with headliners for each day.

You can do this through the website instafest.app on your phone or desktop, and then sign into your Spotify account, allowing the app to access your listening history.

Once your line-up is created, you can change it up by adjusting the time period the artists are chosen from — the past four weeks, six months or of all time.

It also gives you a score out of 100 on how niche your festival music is. A low score means very niche and a high score shows your line-up is pretty basic.

The name of the festival is your username with "fest" added and you can change the dates on the artwork generated. You can also change the background art from Malibu Sunrise to LA Twilight or Mojave Dusk.

Once you're happy with the poster, download and share on social media, which many users are doing.

When will Spotify Wrapped come out?

A specific release date has yet to be announced, but in previous years it has been December 1.

Six days ago, Spotify Wrapped teased that it's coming out "soon" on its social media platforms. "We're so ready," it wrote on Instagram.

The most listened-to artist last year was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, as his songs were streamed more than 9.1 billion times, followed by Taylor Swift, thanks to Fearless and Red.

K-pop superstars BTS came third, followed by Drake and Justin Bieber.

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo's Driver's License was the most-streamed song of the year and was played more than 1.1 billion times.