Spotify teases the release of its Wrapped 2021 feature

Spotify fans around the world are on tenterhooks as they wait for the music streaming app to release its Wrapped 2021 feature.

While it has yet to announce when Wrapped will be made available, Spotify has been teasing its followers, with a post on Twitter asking: “Anyone else nervous to see their #SpotifyWrapped?”

The feature is generally released in the first week of December – on December 2 in 2019 and December 5 in 2020.

Anyone else nervous to see their #SpotifyWrapped? 😬 — Spotify (@Spotify) November 30, 2021

First launched as Year in Music in 2015, which then became Wrapped in 2016, the feature allows users to view statistics related to the music they’ve been listening to over the past year, including most streamed songs, most loved artists, and favourite albums and podcasts. As past users may know, results can be illuminating and embarrassing in equal measure.

The feature also allows users to view detailed information, such as the number of artists they listened to and their most played song of the year. In addition to more personalised data, Wrapped offers global insight into listening trends, including the most-streamed music and podcasts from around the world, which can be accessed by non-Spotify users.

While Spotify has yet to announce whether Wrapped will offer any new features for 2021, last year it launched in-app quizzes to allow users to test their skills in predicting the top podcasts, artists, and even the top decade they streamed. The feature also offered new personalised playlists, including Your Top Songs and Missed Hits.

Wrapped data can be accessed via the Spotify mobile app. Once launched, a banner title “Your 2021 Wrapped” will appear on the home screen, allowing access to your Wrapped playlist and a series of customised statistics. This can be shared on social media via the “Share this story”.