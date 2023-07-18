Travis Scott's Utopia show at Giza Pyramids cancelled by Egyptian authorities

Travis Scott's sold-out show at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt has been cancelled.

The rapper was set to perform at the historical site on July 27, with the concert to be live-streamed as part of the global launch of his fourth album Utopia.

The plug was pulled, however, after the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions – the body responsible for licensing live music events across Egypt – did not issue the necessary permit.

In a statement reported by the Egyptian press on Monday, syndicate spokesman Muhammad Abdallah cited both security and cultural factors as reasons for withholding the permit.

"The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, as the body entrusted with issuing licences for holding musical and lyrical concerts in Egypt, in solidarity with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, represented by the Central Authority for the Censorship of Works of Art and the Ministry of Labour, stresses the need to put security considerations and approvals from the competent authorities as a top priority.

“With regard to holding parties, this is a guarantee and protection for the masses,” he said.

“There is no doubt that the syndicate, in recent months, has welcomed all kinds of arts and parties, but it has set conditions and controls to ensure the customs and traditions inherited by the Egyptian people are not prejudiced.”

Abdallah explained the organisation's reasoning further in an interview with ET Bil Arabi, stating the content of Scott's concert is "inconsistent with the values ​​and customs of the Egyptian people”.

Travis Scott's concert planned for the Giza Pyramids was sold out. AFP

Abdallah seemed to reference some of the complaints by campaigners, who alleged, among other points, that Scott’s concerts feature disturbing visual elements not in accordance with the Islamic faith and Egyptian culture.

Scott has yet to make an official comment regarding the performance. Organiser Live Nation Middle East was also unavailable for comment.

The cancellation comes on the back of a social media campaign, for which the hashtag #cancel_travis_show had been trending in Egypt since the gig was announced on July 10.

African-American artists are currently feeling the brunt of Egyptians’ anger regarding discussions surrounding Afrocentrism, an approach to studying world history that highlights the role of black Africans.

While supporters of the movement say black Africans contributions have been historically downplayed because of racist academic traditions inherited from Europe, critics say it also diminishes the contributions of other cultures.

Scott’s show follows the February cancellation of comedian Kevin Hart's Cairo gig, after a social media campaign circulated his past comments where he said ancient Egypt’s kings were black Africans.

In June, the Egyptian government also revoked excavation licences from a team of Dutch archaeologists from the Leiden National Museum of Antiquities in the Netherlands.

The museum was banned from digging at the prominent Saqqara necropolis after it hosted an exhibition titled Kemet: Egypt in hip-hop, jazz, soul & funk, aiming to highlight the prominence of ancient Egyptian culture and its influence on music genres made famous by artists of African descent.