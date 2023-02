A show by comedian Kevin Hart due to take place in Cairo on February 21 was cancelled due to “local logistical issues”, the organisers said.

Tickets, which had been bought months in advance, would be refunded, they said.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share with you, due to local logistical issues, the cancellation of our Kevin Hart event scheduled for February 21, in Cairo,” organisers posted on Facebook.

Hart has so far made no comment.