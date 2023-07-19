Travis Scott's Utopia concert in Egypt to go ahead, says promoter Live Nation

Travis Scott's sold-out concert at the Giza Pyramids is to go ahead, says the show's organiser Live Nation.

The US company released a statement overnight denying reports that the July 28 show had been cancelled after the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, the body responsible for licensing live music events across Egypt, did not issue the necessary permits.

Scott’s Egyptian concert is set to be live-streamed as part of the global launch of his fourth album, Utopia.

“There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt,” tweeted Live Nation Middle East.

There has been no official comment from Scott, while representatives from Live Nation could not be reached.

Travis Scott performs during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Reuters

News of the initial cancellation arrived on Monday with the syndicate announcing its decision to withhold the licence needed for the concert to go ahead, citing both security and content concerns surrounding the show.

However, in an interview with ET Bil Arabi on Tuesday, syndicate spokesman Muhammad Abdallah said a reversal of the decision can happen should there be an approved security plan put in place.

“If the relevant security authorities agreed, there would be no further talk after their decision; of course we would agree.

“Especially since these authorities will put in place strict security plans in order to preserve the safety of the public, and certainly we will all support this.”

While many praised the initial decision to call off the show, Egyptian celebrities lamented the reputational damage such a move could cause.

“Cancelling the licence for the Travis Scott concert in Egypt is a grave mistake, and no one has the right to make decisions for the Egyptians or speak in their name,” said pop star Ahmed Saad on Facebook.

“I apologise to this international singer and his followers who may see the Egyptians in a backward and retrospective manner.

“And I tell them that Egypt is much bigger than that, and that these are loving and generous people, and that Egypt is the land of arts and civilisations.”

إلغاء حفل المغنى الأمريكي ليس الخطأ .. انما الخطأ هو الموافقة عليه ثم إلغاؤه لأنها تفقد مصر مصداقياتها و لا تحترم التعاقدات و تكبد المنظم خسائر رهيبة و اعلان الحفل صاحبه دعاية عالمية ضخمة لمصر فقدناها بهذا الإلغاء مع العلم انه غنى في السعودية و الامارات ! للعلم لا مصلحة لي في هذا… — Naguib Sawiris (@NaguibSawiris) July 18, 2023

Egyptian billionaire developer Naguib Sawiris also disagreed with the decision, pointing to Scott’s previous successful concerts in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

"Cancelling the singer's concert is not a mistake. The mistake is to approve it and then cancel it because Egypt loses its credibility and does not respect contracts,” he said.

“The organiser incurred terrible losses and the announcement of the concert was accompanied by huge global propaganda for Egypt, which we lost with this cancellation, knowing that he sang in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.”