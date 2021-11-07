Astroworld 2021: what happened at Travis Scott's Houston music festival?

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival was the site of a deadly crowd crush on Friday, with at least eight people, including two teenagers, killed and more than 300 people being treated for injuries.

The event takes place annually at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. It is run by Scott, the Houston rapper and partner of Kylie Jenner, and is named after his 2018 album of the same name.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed the ages of seven of the fatalities. The youngest two Astroworld attendees who died were aged 14 and 16, and the others were two people aged 21, two aged 23, one aged 27 and one person of unknown age. Of the casualties in hospital, five are under the age of 18.

What caused the crowd surge at Astroworld?

The Astroworld crowd was made up of more than 50,000 people. Authorities confirmed that the tragedy struck on Friday after a “crowd surge”, which forced organisers to stop the show. It was declared a “mass casualty incident” on Friday night.

A photo from the Astroworld crowd taken on November 5, 2021. Instagram @drainstarr via Reuters

Earlier in the day, attendees rushed one of the entrances to the NRG Park grounds. Video footage shows crowds of festival-goers bypassing security, rushing into the venue, hopping turnstiles and knocking down security barriers. It is thought that much of the crowd entered the grounds without tickets.

“Travis Scott himself did stop the show several times to point out people near the front who were in distress or needed help and he would get security to come and help them,” Joey Guerra, a Houston music critic told BBC Radio 5. “I don’t think he was aware of the extent of what was going on.”

Houston's fire chief Samuel Pena said, “The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries.

“People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

Travis Scott reacts to Astroworld tragedy: 'I’m absolutely devastated'

Scott, 29, released a statement on Instagram on Saturday, describing himself as "absolutely devastated by what took place”.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Scott wrote.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

The rapper, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, is the partner of reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur Jenner, 24. The couple are parents to daughter, Stormi Webster, 3, and Jenner is currently pregnant with their second child. Jenner was in attendance at Astroworld with her sister, Kendall, 26.

History of Astroworld

A street sign showing the cancellation of the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 6, 2021, in Houston, Texas. AFP

The festival was started in 2018, with a line-up that included Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Young Thug and Virgil Abloh. It was launched to “bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of Astroworld, making a childhood dream of Travis’ come true.“

NRG Park is the former site of the Houston theme park Six Flags AstroWorld. The attraction, which inspired the name of Scott's festival and album, closed in 2005.

The festival grew in 2019, with a line-up that included Migos, Pharrell Williams, Marilyn Manson, Gucci Mane, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion, with a surprise guest performance from Kanye West.

In 2020, the event was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it returned this year with a two-day event scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The second day was cancelled after tragedy struck on day one.

This year, Tame Impala, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Chief Keef and Master P were on the line-up. There was a surprise guest performance from Drake during Scott's opening set.

The two-day event had a combined capacity of 100,000 and tickets sold out in less than 30 minutes when they went on sale in May.