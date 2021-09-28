Kylie Jenner launches 'clean and vegan' baby line

The reality star and entrepreneur says Kylie Baby will be available to buy online from Tuesday

Kylie Jenner says Kylie Baby collection has been in the works for 'more than three years'. AFP

Farah Andrews
Sep 28, 2021

The wait for Kylie Baby is almost over.

Reality star turned cosmetic entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is launching her own family-friendly line of "clean, vegan" products. The collection will be available to buy from 9am Pacific Time (9pm GST) on Tuesday.

"We put so much love into this, we have been working on it for what seems like forever at this point and it was just such a dream to do clean, vegan baby products for you guys, that I'm obsessed with," Jenner, 24, said on her Instagram story.

The collection of baby products includes bubble bath, moisturising lotion and gentle shampoo and conditioner. They come in light blue and pink packaging, decorated with clouds.

The products are also paediatrician tested, hypoallergenic and free from gluten, fragrance, cruelty, parabens, sulphates and silicone, according to the brand's website.

Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, 3, features in the promotions on social media ahead of the launch.

The reality TV star also announced on September 7 that she is expecting her second baby with rapper partner, Travis Scott, 30.

Ahead of Kylie Baby's launch, Jenner revealed the collection has been in the works for "more than three years".

"When my daughter was born I was working on developing Kylie Skin and I started to research baby skincare products and ingredients because I wanted to make sure I was putting gentle, clean, safe products on her skin that followed the core principles of my Kylie Skin … vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate-free, etc," she wrote on her website.

"Kylie Baby was my way of creating products that I could develop from the ground up to be exactly what I wanted for my babies, so that you can have our tried and tested formula favourites for yours.

"Bath time has always been our special time together and my favourite part of the day. It's so amazing for us to now have these products that my daughter helped me create, to make our bath time even more special," she says.

Jenner is one of the stars whose likenesses will be featured at Madame Tussauds Dubai, which is due to open to the public on Thursday, October 14.

