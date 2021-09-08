Kylie Jenner confirms she's pregnant with second child with Travis Scott in touching video

Kylie Jenner has announced she is pregnant with her second child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.
The beauty entrepreneur, 24, shared a video to Instagram confirming the news, after weeks of speculation.
The 90-second video shows many personal moments from her pregnancy journey so far, including her positive test, the moment she told Scott, the family on the way to the doctor for their first scan with daughter Stormi, 3, in tow, and them sharing the news with Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner.
“Stormi, we are going to have a baby,” Kris says to her granddaughter as she is handed scan photos. “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”
The video also includes footage from Jenner’s recent 24th birthday party, which she kept largely off social media.
It ends with an adorable moment showing Stormi kiss her mother’s stomach, as she says “baby”.
The video, also shared by Scott on his Instagram Stories, has delighted fans. Jenner, who is an avid social media user, chose to keep her first pregnancy off social media completely, only confirming the news once Stormi was born in February 2018.
However, it seems Jenner will be sharing much more of her pregnancy journey the second time around.
The video, which has been viewed more than 30 million times in the four hours since it was posted, has attracted plenty of well wishes from the couple's A-list friends.
“My heart is bursting for you,” wrote model Gigi Hadid. “Congratulations.”
Her sister, Bella Hadid, wrote: “I can’t, so beautiful. Bawling, best mama. So happy for you.”
Jenner’s famous sisters also sent their congratulations via Instagram. “This is so beautiful my blessed angel sister,” wrote Kourtney Kardashian.
While Kim Kardashian simply said: “Crying.”
While this is the first time Jenner or Scott has confirmed the news, rumours had been circulating online over the past few weeks that the couple were expecting, after Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie’s father, was filmed telling members of the public that she had just found out her 19th grandchild was “in the oven” as she toured the damage caused by Dixie Fire in California.
Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences.
School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize.
“We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos.
“The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”
Empire of Enchantment: The Story of Indian Magic
John Zubrzycki, Hurst Publishers
There are many that often look for volunteers or other types of assistance. They include:
Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates
Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre
Rashid & Rajab
Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib
Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab
Two stars out of five
Sulaiman Hakemy: Joe Biden has given Afghanistan its own 9/11
National Editorial: Afghanistan's next civil war will be far messier
Con Coughlin: If US cannot lead on Afghanistan, Taliban rule will follow
