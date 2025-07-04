'Adheem': Arabic word for great carries moral and emotional weight

Adheem is Arabic for great. Delve into its root and you’ll find bones – or rather, the Arabic word in its singular form: adhm.

The association isn’t a coincidence. To call someone or something adheem is to say it has substance. There’s a structural solidity there. Something resolute and not easily tipped over. This density is not merely material – it carries moral and emotional weight.

In plural form, adheem becomes udhama. Its feminine form is adheema, with its corresponding plural word being adheemat.

Few words are as versatile as this week's Arabic word of the week. It is commonly translated as great, magnificent or mighty. In religious contexts, adheem takes a tone of reverence. Al Adheem is one of the 99 names of Allah, affirming His might and majesty.

But the word isn’t reserved for the divine. It appears across poetry and advertising, as it does in casual conversations, always suggesting something extraordinary.

Someone who delivers a powerful performance might be praised with a simple: "Adheem!"

A teacher, mentor or friend can be described as shakhs adheem or great person. The aftermath of a tragedy may be called khasara adheem or a great loss.

Its also a word of affirmation. In Levantine Arabic, for instance, it’s not unusual to hear adheem used in the same way one might say “perfect” or “amazing.” When a student confirms an assignment is understood, the teacher could reply with adheem.

Its adaptability is what makes it special.

Adheem applies whether speaking of greatness in moral character, emotional intensity, artistic brilliance or sheer-scale. It acknowledges what moves us, humbles us or what deserves pause and admiration.