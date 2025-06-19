Saudi Arabia's Diriyah Art Futures named one of the world's most beautiful museums

Diriyah Art Futures has been named one of the world’s most beautiful museums.

It is the first space in Saudi Arabia dedicated to digital art and emerging technologies, and was listed by the Prix Versailles, which recognises achievements in architecture and interior design.

The museum, in the town of Diriyah near Riyadh, was designed by Italian architects Schiattarella Associati. It is one of seven museums selected globally for the 2025 award, and the only one from the region. Others recognised include the Grand Palais in Paris, Kunstsilo in Kristiansand, Norway, and Bali’s Saka Museum.

Diriyah Art Futures' architecture has been praised for its sensitive integration with the surrounding landscape, drawing from traditional Najdi heritage while embracing contemporary sensibilities and the future-facing spirit of its curatorial programme.

Diriyah Art Futures' architecture has been praised for its sensitive integration with the surrounding landscape. Photo: SPA

The museum is not a single building, instead unfolding across a series of sculptural pavilions, housing galleries, research labs and an auditorium. It also has a new media library and a bookstore. The distinct spaces are connected through shaded passageways that echo the rhythm of historical desert settlements.

“We wanted the architecture to feel as though it emerged from the earth,” the architects said. “This is our approach to design: harnessing natural values to create a contemporary language that resonates deeply with the location.”

The recognition is a milestone for Saudi Arabia's cultural architecture. Prix Versailles was established in 2015, with the support of Unesco. It celebrates architecture that makes a cultural, ecological and social impact. Prix Versailles named Zayed International Airport the world’s most beautiful airport in 2024.

