Culture

Iran relocates museum artefacts following Israeli attacks

The country is home to some of the region’s most significant museum collections

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

June 15, 2025

Iran has moved key historical artefacts from major museums to secure storage facilities across the country, according to a statement shared on social media by the official account of Iran Air.

The decision follows recent Israeli strikes on Iranian territory. As there have been no reports of damage to museums or heritage sites in Iran, the relocation of artefacts appears to be a precautionary measure to safeguard the country’s cultural heritage.

“In response to recent Israeli attacks on Iran, Iranian authorities have completed the emergency transfer of key historical artefacts from major museums to secure storage facilities across the country,” the account of Iran Air posted on X on Sunday.

No further details about the transfer have been made public, and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has not issued an official statement. As such, the nature of the storage facilities, the timeline of the operation or the specific artefacts involved remain unclear. It is also currently not known if further measures will be announced in the coming days.

Iran is home to some of the region’s most significant museum collections, including those held by the National Museum of Iran and the Reza Abbasi Museum in Tehran. These institutions house archaeological material that dates back thousands of years, from Achaemenid and Sassanian empires to ceramics, textiles and illuminated manuscripts from the Islamic era.

Israel’s multi-pronged attack on Iran marks a sharp escalation in regional tensions. The strikes hit several cities, including the capital Tehran, killing several top generals and dozens of civilians. Iran has also carried out retaliatory strikes against Israel.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that the attacks on Israel will end once Israel halts its military campaign against the Islamic Republic. "We are defending ourselves; our defence is entirely legitimate," said Araghchi in a meeting with foreign diplomats. "This defence is our response to aggression. If the aggression stops, naturally our responses will also stop."

