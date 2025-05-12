The Um Slaim School: An Architecture of Connection showcases a multidisciplinary approach to documenting historical structures that are at risk in the face of rapid urban development. Photo: National Pavilion of Saudi Arabia
The Um Slaim School: An Architecture of Connection showcases a multidisciplinary approach to documenting historical structures that are at risk in the face of rapid urban development.

Learning through Najdi architecture: The Um Slaim School’s vision at the Venice Biennale

The exhibition at The National Pavilion of Saudi Arabia is running at the Venice Biennale of Architecture until November 23

Razmig Bedirian
May 12, 2025