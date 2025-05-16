The Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, is one of three places of worship celebrating the Abrahamic religions. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Culture

What Donald Trump will see inside Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House

The Saadiyat Island complex shares values of Islam, Judaism and Christianity

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

May 16, 2025