What Donald Trump will see inside Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House

Abu Dhabi’s dedication to religious tolerance is enshrined in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/06/14/popularity-of-abu-dhabis-abrahamic-family-house-exceeds-expectations/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/06/14/popularity-of-abu-dhabis-abrahamic-family-house-exceeds-expectations/">Abrahamic Family House</a>, the stunning cultural and spiritual precinct on Saadiyat Island. The complex is also on the schedule for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2025/05/16/donald-trump-uae-abu-dhabi-gulf-visit-us-middle-east/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2025/05/16/donald-trump-uae-abu-dhabi-gulf-visit-us-middle-east/">US President Donald Trump</a> on the final day of his four-day Gulf trip. He has already visited Riyadh and Doha before arriving in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/donald-trump-in-abu-dhabi-what-to-expect-today/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/donald-trump-in-abu-dhabi-what-to-expect-today/">UAE capital</a>. Launched in 2023, the space celebrates the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/02/21/first-glimpse-inside-abu-dhabis-abrahamic-family-house/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/02/21/first-glimpse-inside-abu-dhabis-abrahamic-family-house/">shared values of Islam, Judaism and Christianity</a> with a mosque, synagogue and church on one site. Designed by Ghanaian-British architect Sir <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2022/10/26/sir-david-adjaye-says-abrahamic-family-house-celebrates-the-commonality-between-faiths/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2022/10/26/sir-david-adjaye-says-abrahamic-family-house-celebrates-the-commonality-between-faiths/">David Adjaye</a>, the Abrahamic Family House is open daily to worshippers and visitors for tours and prayer services. If you are visiting for the first time, here is what to expect. Driving to the Abrahamic Family House is relatively straightforward. Take the Saadiyat Island exit off Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street. The site is beside the soon-to-open<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/12/02/zayed-national-museum-architecture-galleries-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/12/02/zayed-national-museum-architecture-galleries-abu-dhabi/"> Zayed National Museum</a> and Louvre Abu Dhabi is also nearby. After parking in the underground car park and passing through a security scan, visitors are ushered towards the Welcome Centre. The large rectangular space is filled with warm lighting and has an elegant yet minimal reception booth. It also doubles up as an events space. The walls display historical milestones that led to the creation of the Abrahamic Family House. The centrepiece is the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/04/23/pope-francis-death-catholic-church-human-fraternity-uae-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/04/23/pope-francis-death-catholic-church-human-fraternity-uae-visit/">Document on Human Fraternity</a> – a joint statement signed by the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/pope-franciss-popemobile-being-converted-into-mobile-health-clinic-for-gaza-children/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/pope-franciss-popemobile-being-converted-into-mobile-health-clinic-for-gaza-children/">Pope Francis</a> as head of the Catholic Church, and Sheikh Ahmed El Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, in Abu Dhabi in 2019. The overall atmosphere is calming and sets the tone for a journey of contemplation and reverence. The elevated space, accessed via a set of stairs or a lift, is an ideal point to begin your visit. It allows you to appreciate the Abrahamic Family House's collective objective as the garden, which contains more than 200 local plants, connects all three houses of worship. Look carefully and you can see surrounding Saadiyat Island residential communities, Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYU Abu Dhabi and Berklee Abu Dhabi university. It brings the significance of the Abrahamic Family House to light. This is a place that connects faith with community, and the wisdom and treasures of the past with the enterprising promise of the future. The three houses of worship share similar architectural elements and materials, but each has its own style. Named after the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, the Imam Al Tayeb Mosque can hold 300 people. The exterior's minimalist design is made up of seven arches, reflecting the importance of the number in Islam. Separate ablution areas flank the mosque and there are plenty of cubby holes in which to place shoes before entering. Step inside and you enter a space as intimate as it is cavernous. Instead of ornate chandeliers, a feature of most mosques, there are discreet and powerful spotlights. The high ceilings are domed to ensure the sound reverberates richly, while the soft auburn carpet has ingrained lines to help worshippers align themselves for prayer. Generous shafts of light pierce through windows, which are engraved with Islamic motifs. It is a tranquil space suited for moments of reflection. The Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue has seven pillars on the ground and eight above, supporting the roof. The message being, according to our guide, that God is bigger than any human creation. The synagogue is named after the 12th-century Jewish scholar and astronomer who worked in Morocco and Egypt. There is a mikveh – a bath used for ritual immersion – outside the prayer hall, as well as a smaller space for religious studies. The Ten Commandments are printed in Hebrew and flank the walls of the prayer hall. A suspended bronze mesh structure descends from a central skylight inside. Our guide says the zigzag shapes of the structure are similar to tents and represent the Jewish communities of old congregating to practise their religion. A plain golden crucifix hangs in the middle of the Catholic St Francis Church, to welcome Christians of all denominations. It is an airy and acoustically pristine space defined by floor-to-ceiling windows and a wooden canopy. The altar is slightly elevated and the pews are spacious enough to accommodate up to 300 people. Outside is a small triangular pool of water to symbolise the Trinity of Christianity and the three Abrahamic faiths. Regular prayer services take place, including the predawn fajr at the mosque. A programme of events, from cultural discussions to community gatherings, take place across the site. In addition to ticketed daily guided tours, each house of worship organises events relevant to its faith. Interfaith events, from guest lectures to conferences, are also held at the venue. All events are regularly updated on the Abrahamic Family House's website and social media channel. <i>Information about the Abrahamic Family House is available at forhumanfraternity.org</i>