First glimpse inside Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House

A unique complex that is home to a church, mosque and synagogue offers visitors and worshippers a fascinating insight into the practices and traditions of all three faiths.

Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House, designed by Ghanaian-British architect Sir David Adjaye, captures the values shared between Islam, Christianity and Judaism.

The mosque faces the qibla, towards the Kaaba in Makkah, while the synagogue faces west to Jerusalem.

Worshippers can access the site now, while general admission to the public will begin on March 1.

The site on Saadiyat Island is a physical manifestation of the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, during the pontiff's milestone visit to the Emirates in 2019.

Since the Abraham Accords was signed between the Emirates and Israel in 2020, hundreds of thousands of Israeli tourists have visited the UAE, while the number of Jewish residents has grown from about 350 to 5,000, according to a recent estimate.

