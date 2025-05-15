What is the sculpture spotted at Zayed International Airport during Donald Trump's arrival ceremony?

Amid the pomp and protocol of US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a>’s arrival at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/12/04/abu-dhabi-zayed-airport-most-beautiful/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/12/04/abu-dhabi-zayed-airport-most-beautiful/">Zayed International Airport</a>, an artwork spotted at the presidential terminal sparked curiosity. The work, by Emirati artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2022/10/28/emirati-artist-zeinab-alhashemi-and-the-incomplete-camel-hide-obelisk-at-pyramids-of-giza/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2022/10/28/emirati-artist-zeinab-alhashemi-and-the-incomplete-camel-hide-obelisk-at-pyramids-of-giza/">Zeinab Alhashemi</a>, comprises six sculptural forms made of steel, acrylic, stone and, the artist's signature material, camel hide. The work is titled <i>Between Our Ancestors and Us.</i> The installation served as the backdrop to president Trump’s airport arrival. Media were positioned in between its towering forms, overlooking the area where Trump sat with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/">President Sheikh Mohamed</a>. Alhashemi’s installation at Zayed International Airport has not been publicly revealed before, and it is believed to have been developed specifically for the presidential terminal. <i>Between Our Ancestors and Us </i>pays tribute to the dromedary camel and its significance in the history and culture of the UAE. Traditionally, known as ships of the desert, camels were a vital means of survival, used in transportation and trade, and as source of sustenance thanks to their meat and milk. The animal remains culturally important today, and is regarded as a symbol of resilience and Bedouin heritage. Alhashemi is known for the use of camel hide in her work, particularly with <i>Camoulflage</i>, a series she began in 2015. The first work in the series, which featured an abstract rendition of a desert in camel hide, was presented in the exhibition Emirati Expressions during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-art/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-art/">Abu Dhabi Art</a>. “It brought a lot of interest and attention,” the artist told <i>The National </i>in 2022. “The public wanted to get closer to the work, not knowing exactly what material it was made with. The minute they realised it was camel skin, they started asking so many different questions.” Another famous example from the series is <i>Camoulflage: The Fourth Pillar, </i>which was shortlisted for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2022/11/18/louvre-abu-dhabi-showcases-richard-mille-art-prize-finalists-work/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2022/11/18/louvre-abu-dhabi-showcases-richard-mille-art-prize-finalists-work/">2022 Richard Mille Art Prize</a> and exhibited at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/louvre-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/louvre-abu-dhabi/">Louvre Abu Dhabi</a>’s annual Art Here. That same year Alhashemi presented <i>Camoulflage 1.618: The Unfinished Obelisk </i>in the desert beside the Pyramids of Giza as part of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/10/27/forever-is-now-returns-with-11-artworks-at-giza-pyramids/" target="_blank" rel="">Forever is Now 2</a>, an exhibition organised by Art d’Egypte. She also created boulder-like sculptures faceted with camel hide for Desert x AlUla 2022. Elaborating on her fascination with the material, Alhashemi said there was a similarity between camel hide and the shades of desert sand. “If you zoom into the leather itself, you’ll find it’s almost like a sand dune, in terms of its curves and shades,” she said. “My interest in nature is always bringing in its geometry from a micro level and a macro level.”