‘Forever is Now’ returns with 11 artworks at Giza Pyramids

The Forever is Now exhibition has returned for a second year with the ancient Giza Pyramids serving as the backdrop to 11 large-scale contemporary art installations.

Organised by Egyptian consultancy Art d’Egypte, Forever is Now 2 opened on Thursday and runs until November 30.

About 500,000 people visited last year’s show during its three-week run and more than a billion watched it on social media live streams.

“The expectations were high and this year was even more difficult with all the changes – government changes, challenges, the economic crisis, so much. But it’s actually happening,” Art d’Egypte founder Nadine Abdel Ghaffar told The National.

Ten international and Egyptian artists took part in the 2021 exhibition in what Ms Abdel Ghaffar said at the time was a “huge undertaking”.

This year, 11 artists are showcasing their installations at the Pyramids.

They include Emirati multimedia artist Zeinab Al Hashemi, British-American sculptor Natalie Clark, Egyptian sculptor Therese Antoine, and Italian light and sound artist Emilio Ferro.

Also exhibiting are Saudi artist Mohammad Al Faraj, Egyptian sculptor Ahmed Karaly, Cameroonian artist Pascale Marthine Tayou, Syrian-born and Sweden-raised visual artist Jwan Yosef, Spanish artist SpY, French-Tunisian artist eL Seed and French artist JR, for a second time.

“We were trying to cap it to eight, but we couldn’t. There was just no way,” Ms Abdel Ghaffar said.

There will also be a solar art installation of 1,200 lights to be displayed at the UN Climate Summit Cop27 taking place next month in Sharm El Sheikh.

It is part of a grassroots solar lighting movement called Liter of Light, founded by Filipino social entrepreneur Illac Diaz.

The hand-built solar lights for the installation were assembled by women's co-operatives in Safi, Morocco, and youth volunteers.

“Concerns about sustainability in an age of environmental crisis” is one of the themes of this year’s exhibition, alongside Art d’Egypte’s mission to “connect the art of Egypt’s past with that of the 21st century”, the company said.

Art d’Egypte has held four major exhibitions at historical sites, including the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square, Manial Palace Museum and Al Muizz Street in Old Cairo.

Forever is Now 2 is being held under the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board and the patronage of Unesco.

Its main sponsor this year is real estate developer Qatari Diar Egypt, with a long list of others, from the UAE’s Ministry of Culture and Youth to Christian Dior and Instagram by Meta.