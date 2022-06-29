Forever Is Now contemporary art exhibit to return to Giza Plateau

The Forever Is Now exhibition is returning to Giza Plateau in Egypt for a second time.

The modern art show will run from October 27 to November 30, with works by Tunisian-French artist eL Seed, French artist JR, Egyptian artist Ahmed Karaly and British-American sculptor Natalie Clark.

The first round of the exhibition saw the Giza Plateau filled with large-scale installations and other kinds of artworks by a number of local, regional and international artists last October.

It was visited by 500,000 people during its three-week run and was streamed live by more than one billion people on social media. Organiser Art D’Egypte is keen to rekindle its cooperation with Egypt's ministries of foreign affairs and tourism, and antiquities for the second edition.

'Greetings From Giza' by French artist and photographer JR at the first Forever Is Now exhibition. AFP

Officials from both ministries lauded Forever Is Now as an effective means of increasing Egypt’s presence on the global stage and highlighting its pharaonic relics in a press conference on Tuesday. They promised the second edition of the exhibition would receive the government's full support.

Read More The 10 massive artworks on display at the Pyramids of Giza

The artworks presented at the first exhibition were created with various media forms and most incorporated the landscape of Giza into the viewer’s experience.

French artist JR is returning this year; his contribution to the 2021 event included a piece featuring a hand holding a postcard, which, when viewed from a certain angle, gave the illusion that the top of the Great Pyramid was levitating.

US singer Pharrell Williams and French artist and photographer JR attend the Forever Is Now exhibition in October, 2021. AFP

The first round of Forever Is Now was visited by a host of A-list names, including US singer Pharrell Williams and French actress Isabelle Adjani.

Art D'Egypte is a privately owned Egyptian company, founded by curator Nadine Abdel Ghaffar. The company has made a name for itself hosting contemporary art shows in historical spaces in Cairo, with previous locations including The Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square and Al Moez Street in Old Cairo.