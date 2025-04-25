May physical media picks, from indigenous Algerian funk to Graydon Carter's memoir

As <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/01/09/physical-media-resurgence/" target="_blank" rel="">physical media</a> continues its comeback, <i>The National </i>rounds up the best releases across film, music, art and more. Algeria has a rich musical heritage – much of which the world has yet to discover. For instance, The music of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/rest-in-peace-dad-algerian-singer-and-amazigh-musician-idir-dies-aged-70-1.1014022" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/rest-in-peace-dad-algerian-singer-and-amazigh-musician-idir-dies-aged-70-1.1014022">Kabyle</a> people, indigenous to the north of the country, features some of the funkiest grooves in North Africa. Curious? Pick up <i>Album No 1</i> by Kabyle group Les Abranis, a hidden gem released in 1983 and long circulated only within Algerian communities in France and the Maghreb region. While the band was popular in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/02/28/goo-goo-dolls-tour-chimamanda-dream-count-book-vinyl-blue-ray/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/02/28/goo-goo-dolls-tour-chimamanda-dream-count-book-vinyl-blue-ray/">Algeria</a>, they also faced opposition from the country’s authorities, who viewed them as a societal threat due to their use of the Kabyle language, instead of Arabic. Reissued for the first time since its original release by Wewantsounds, this is a must-have for fans of so-called habibi funk. <i>William Mullally, arts and culture editor</i> I absolutely love Chilean-American author Isabel Allende – both<i> Of Love and Shadows</i> (De amor y de sombra) and <i>The House of the Spirits</i> (La casa de los espiritus) are novels I have come back to many times over the years. This May, she is releasing a new novel, <i>My Name Is Emilia del Valle</i> (Mi nombre es Emilia del Valle). Set in San Francisco and Chile in the 19th century, the story follows the eponymous Emilia Del Valle, daughter of an Irish nun, who is abandoned by her Chilean aristocrat partner. Emilia grows up to be a writer forced to publish her work under a male pseudonym and later as a journalist. Her work eventually takes her to Chile, where she sets out to uncover her family's roots. <i>Farah Andrews, head of features</i> Anytime I hear the expression “they don’t make 'em like they used to” I think of Graydon Carter, the legendary Canadian editor of<i> Vanity Fair </i>and <i>Life</i>. The brilliantly titled <i>When the Going Was Good</i> is his new memoir and it offers a lavish, name-dropping romp through the golden age of magazine publishing. From the hallways of <i>Time</i> in the 1970s to the seemingly endless budgets of <i>Vanity Fair</i> in its heyday, Carter tells tales – and he can certainly tell a tale – of decades of journalistic excess and achievement with disarming candour and sharp wit. He dishes on other luminaries - <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/12/04/vogue-chief-anna-wintour-gives-fashion-fans-a-front-row-seat-with-inventing-the-runway-exhibition/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/12/04/vogue-chief-anna-wintour-gives-fashion-fans-a-front-row-seat-with-inventing-the-runway-exhibition/">Anna Wintour</a>, Princess Margaret and Christopher Hitchens - with relish, sparing no one, least of all himself. The book is rich with scandalous anecdotes, from sky-high expense accounts to Oscar party hijinks, but what lingers is Carter’s irreverent joy in the trade. As co-founder of <i>Spy</i>, he helped to coin some long-lasting zingers aimed at then property developer Donald Trump – and the animosity lives on to this day. But beneath the glamour and high-society gossip lies a portrait of a bygone era when editors took wild risks and journalism was, in Carter’s words, “just plain fun". It is a compulsively readable love letter to an industry that is today – in the age of AI, algorithms and efficiency – a different beast altogether. <i>Nasri Atallah, editor of The National's Luxury magazine</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/iranian-director-abbas-kiarostami-passes-away-1.163282" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/iranian-director-abbas-kiarostami-passes-away-1.163282">Abbas Kiarostami</a> is rightfully considered the cream of the rich Iranian film director crop and, while <i>The Wind Will Carry Us </i>may not be the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/abbas-kiarostami-a-life-in-film-1.161550" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/abbas-kiarostami-a-life-in-film-1.161550">best introduction to his oeuvre</a> – that honour goes to <i>Close Up</i> – this contemplative masterpiece is essential viewing. The story follows an undercover documentarian (Behzad Dorani) who is assigned to cover a small village's funeral rites, but is continually frustrated because his potential subject, a sickly elderly woman, refuses to die. <i>William Mullally, arts & culture editor</i> Marco Brambilla's <i>Demolition Man</i>, starring Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes, is not your average 1990s action sci-fi film. It barely broke even after its theatrical release, but its magic and the appreciation of audiences grew on home video. Set in 2032, a police officer is awoken from his frozen state to pursue a criminal from his own time. In this future, crime is all but eradicated, but Snipes, the criminal from the past, wreaks havoc on the peaceful society. The expertise and know-how of Stallone's character, John Spartan, is needed to pursue the criminal who uses methods all but unknown to the future. The film has been praised in recent times for predicting futuristic technology including video conferencing and social media. <i>Demolition Man</i> has been remastered in 4K by Arrow Video. <i>Faisal Al Zaabi, gaming and social media writer</i>