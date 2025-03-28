April physical media picks, from a memoir by a former Facebook employee to a Tracy Chapman classic on vinyl

As <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/01/09/physical-media-resurgence/" target="_blank">physical media</a> continues its comeback, <i>The National </i>rounds up the best releases this month across film, music, art and more. OK, I have a confession: this book came out last month and I read it in a digital format – an audiobook to be precise. However, it was so good that I have since ordered a physical copy to add to my bookshelf. I have no doubt that it is a book I will come back to time and time again. <i>Careless People</i> is one woman’s account of her time working as a director at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/07/13/meta-to-end-restrictions-on-trumps-facebook-and-instagram-accounts/" target="_blank">Facebook</a>. She details in explosive detail her daily interactions with the tech company’s c-suite executives, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/03/23/sheikh-tahnoon-meets-mark-zuckerberg-and-g42-chief-as-uae-us-ai-talks-accelerate/" target="_blank">Mark Zuckerberg</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2022/06/01/sheryl-sandberg-to-step-down-as-meta-coo/" target="_blank">Sheryl Sandberg</a>. Since its publication in mid-March, Facebook and parent company Meta have furiously tried to shut down the book and gag author Sarah Wynn-Williams, in turn only drawing more attention to the book they want the world to ignore. Wynn-Williams, who worked in global policy at Facebook from 2011 to 2017, details excruciating interactions between the Meta executives and world leaders, as well as her accounts of the thoughtless greed within the company and the way it wields its influence globally. Considering the role Facebook (and social media in general) now plays in international politics, this is an essential read for our times. <i>Farah Andrews, head of features</i> Peter Greenaway is a singular director. An auteur who has found his place in art house cinema through films about the history of art and the struggle of the artist. He is perhaps best known for his magnum opus <i>The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.</i> But before that film, he directed <i>The Belly of an Architect</i>. The film stars Brian Dennehy as Stourley Kracklite, a famed architect overseeing an exhibition who begins to experience stomach pains. Throughout the film, the architect is subjected to all manner of deceit while his life falls apart around him. The film has been remastered by boutique label Vinegar Syndrome for a gorgeous Blu-ray release. <i>Faisal Al Zaabi, gaming and social media writer</i> When Tracy Chapman made a surprise appearance on the Grammys stage in February last year – to perform her 1988 hit <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/jonas-blue-on-his-fast-car-remix-it-was-pretty-much-the-song-of-my-childhood-1.205367" target="_blank"><i>Fast Car</i></a><i> </i>with country singer Luke Combs – it reminded the world what a rare gem of an artist she is. The song, an ode to unfulfilled dreams and wanting more out of life, was part of her self-titled debut album, which turns 35 in April. To mark the milestone, Elektra Records is reissuing the album on vinyl. Prepared by Chapman and original producer David Kershenbaum, the 11-track album features, besides <i>Fast Car</i>, the classic singles <i>Talkin’ Bout A Revolution</i> and<i> Baby Can I Hold You</i>. The original album earned three Grammy Awards and became one of the most successful debuts of all time, peaking at No1 in multiple countries and selling more than 20 million copies worldwide. It is also one of the most successful albums by a female artist. The vinyl reissue will be available in four versions – the standard black and three coloured versions in the main colours of the album cover. The album packaging will also include an insert with translated lyrics, which accompanied the original international release. <i>David Tusing, assistant features editor</i> Brazilian songwriter Hyldon was only 17 years old when he began releasing his compositions. Within a few years, some of Brazil’s top singers – such as Jerry Adriani and Wanderley Cardoso – were recording his songs. He was barely out of his teenage years when record label PolyGram invited him on as a producer. Hyldon was soon producing for the likes of Erasmo Carlos, Diana and Odair Jose. But he was also creating his own music, releasing singles in the mid-1970s and his debut album Na Rua, na Chuva, na Fazenda in 1975. The album was a hit and established Hyldon as a star of Brazilian soul. <i>Hyldon JID023</i> is informed by the psychedelic soul sounds of the 1960s and 1970s. The album, set for release by the Jazz is Dead label on April 4, is the product of a collaboration between Hyldon and composer Adrian Younge, who is celebrated for his novel take on analogue music production. The album is one of the last recordings of the late Brazilian drummer Ivan Conti. Hyldon’s artistic legacy is inextricable from that of Conti, who was known as Mamao. The drummer’s group was the foundation of the rhythm on Hyldon’s debut album. <i>Hyldon JID023</i> is also no doubt destined to become a modern classic of Brazilian soul, taking the genre another step forward. <i>Razmig Bedirian, features writer</i> Samuel L Jackson and Geena Davis star in <i>The Long Kiss Goodnight, </i>written by Shane Black, who is known for his exciting action scripts. The 1996 film follows an apparently normal housewife living a suburban life. But when she begins to recover from amnesia, her past as a dangerous spy catches up with her, and she spends the rest of the film escaping capture for the information she begins to recall. Directed by Renny Harlin of <i>Die Hard 2</i> fame, the film has explosive action sequences between scenes of dark comedy, which can be enjoyed in a remastered 4K Ultra HD version from boutique label Arrow films. The chemistry between the two leads makes this a must-own film for repeat viewing. <i>Faisal Al Zaabi, gaming and social media writer</i>