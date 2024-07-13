Future
Technology
13 July, 2024
Meta to end restrictions on Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts
EU says Musk's X is in breach of Digital Services Act and on hook for a fine
Samsung 'not concerned' over Huawei's supremacy in foldables
Hackers steal call and text records of nearly all AT&T cellular customers
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?
The complexities of delivering aid in Gaza
ExclusiveGaza war ceasefire gaps narrow enough and could be closed soon, White House says
Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
Future Beat
Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world