Biden-Trump debate: Calm before the storm ahead of presidential face-off

It is debate day in Atlanta, Georgia, the site of the first election face-off between Democratic US President Joe Biden and his Republican opponent Donald Trump.

There has been relative calm in the “Peach City” in the hours before what is expected to be a monumental showdown between the two presidential candidates, starting at 9pm Eastern Time on Thursday.

There are minor road closures around the venue and ramped-up security around the Georgia Tech campus, but no major political demonstrations – with the exception of a few campaign billboards around “the ATL's” motorways.

The debate has been described as “historic” by American pundits, with the US facing unprecedented challenges this election cycle.

Among them is Trump being the first major candidate to be convicted of a crime and Mr Biden grappling with concerns over his age – he would be 86 by the end of a second term.

All of this comes with national polls showing tight margins between Mr Biden and Trump, at 47 to 49, respectively, with the majority of Americans disappointed over their choices for president in November.

During Thursday night's debate, hosted by CNN, Mr Biden and Trump are expected to face an array of questions, including ones focused on the January 6 Capitol insurrection, abortion rights and foreign policy.

This will be the first time in years that Mr Biden and his predecessor Trump have been in the same room together, and they will meet amid a bitter election cycle that has devolved into an often petty war of words.

Days ago, the right-wing former president made the unsubstantiated claim that Mr Biden would show up to the debate “all jacked up” on drugs, leading to conservative calls for drug tests ahead of the debate.

Democratic strategist Alyssa Batchelor-Causey thinks those bombastic remarks from Trump are “interesting”, and it appears as if he is “priming his base for him to lose” the debate, she told The National.

In the hours leading up to the event, Trump took to his TruthSocial platform to attack Mr Biden, writing that the President is “A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY, AND A THREAT TO THE SURVIVAL AND EXISTENCE OF OUR COUNTRY ITSELF!!!”

Mr Biden has engaged in days of debate preparation at Camp David and is due to arrive in Atlanta later this afternoon.

Ahead of his arrival, the Biden campaign released a new attack advertisement that focuses on how former Trump appointees and staff believe that the right-wing populist is a “wannabe dictator” and “threat to democracy”.