Algerian Pop-Rai had a cult following for decades and is now ripe for rediscovery through a new compilation vinyl. Photo: Wewantsounds
Algerian Pop-Rai had a cult following for decades and is now ripe for rediscovery through a new compilation vinyl. Photo: Wewantsounds

Culture

Pop Culture

March physical media picks, from Algerian Rai music to Soviet sci-fi

Plus, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s first novel in 12 years and a Kurdish music album

The National

February 28, 2025