Bulbul Al Sharq cassette shop in Damascus. Tapes were the main mode of sharing music from the 1970s to the 2000s, recording folk and popular sounds the radio often missed. Photo: Syrian Cassette Archive
Culture

How an archival project is keeping traditional Syrian music alive for a new generation

Fractured industry is slowly being rebuilt as cassette tapes are discovered, collected and digitised

Melissa Gronlund
Melissa Gronlund

October 13, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

