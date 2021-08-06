Cassette tape collection captures music of Syria lost to years of bloodshed

From their pocket-size portability to the myriad of mixes made and the always anticipated sleeve covers, cassette tapes are nostalgia-filled relics of a lost era. Cast a gaze over some of the tapes in the collection of Iraqi-American music producer Mark Gergis and the sentimentality feels even stronger.

He is preserving the sounds of a vanished era in Syrian history with his Syria Cassette Archives collection.

Whether it’s the woman in red, hand on hip, staring coyly at her would-be listeners, the popular singing duo smiling awkwardly through the plastic, or the omnipresence of thick black moustaches against backdrops of faded pinks and large printed numerals, the tapes are a passage to an irretrievable time and space in Syrian popular culture.

Beyond an uncountable death toll and widespread physical destruction, a decade-long brutal war in Syria has also made a graveyard of the country’s pre-war culture.

Many international efforts made over the years to salvage and protect Syria’s heritage have focused on artefacts and monuments. The more intangible arts, such as music, receive less attention.

Gergis, 51, began the Syrian Cassette Archives in 2018 after being "heartbroken" by the loss of traditions and cultures in the country. He had been a regular visitor to Syria since 1997 when he first went to research the sounds of the Assyrian community.

Quote There is an urgency to map and preserve this small facet of contemporary musical heritage for both Syrians and the wider world Mark Gergis

"I fell in love with Syria and would just always buy tapes whether from the street kiosks or the proper music shops," he tells The National. "As an outsider to the culture, I came into it blindly picking cassettes but also wanting a broad spectrum of representation from the region – it’s so diverse ethnically and in musical styles and cultures so I was trying to understand it."

Gergis’s ethno-musical work began in earnest in the early 2000s with a focus on folk-pop from the Middle East and South-East Asia, including regional choubi and dabke (folk and pop) music from Syria and Iraq, where his family are originally from.

Mark Gergis has been visiting Syria since 1997 and has amassed a collection of more than 450 cassettes, bought in various shops there. Mark Gergis / Syrian Cassette Archives

Gergis amassed an impressive collection of tapes over the decades of travelling back and forth to Syria, including a few live performances of high-energy wedding dance songs by a then little-known singer called Omar Souleyman. Gergis would later seek out the singer and receive permission to release a compilation album, Highway to Hassake, on the US world-music indie label Sublime Frequencies in 2007. Souleyman went on to become a global sensation working with some of the biggest names in music, including Bjork and Four Tet.

A few years into the Syrian war, Gergis thought his collection might have garnered a "tragic added value" by providing a "window into a time that doesn’t exist".

“And that’s when it segued from a collection into an archive,” he says.

More than 450 audio tapes acquired by Gergis between 1997 and 2010 are included in the collection and reflect years of researching and personal connections with local music shops, producers, distributors and musicians around the country.

As many of Syria’s musicians and producers became displaced or fled the country, much of the long-standing music circuits and traditions were disrupted.

“There is an urgency to map and preserve this small facet of contemporary musical heritage for both Syrians and the wider world. The hope is that the Cassette Archives can help stem the cultural amnesia and loss that can arise from these disruptions, and help bridge the gap between Syria’s analogue musical landscapes at the turn of the century and what residues of it remain digitally or online,” Gergis, who lives in London with his wife, wrote about the project.

Mark Gergis turned his own collection into an online archive project that tracks the retro side of Syria's contemporary music history. Mark Gergis / Syrian Cassette Archives

He has also included oral history testimonies and interviews with people who "made that era happen musically" and who demonstrate Syria’s broad and eclectic pre-war listening landscape and music networks.

“It will also allow people to see what has happened with music over this time, to talk about demographic shifts, the triumphs of that era and how the cassette democratised music," Gergis says.

Broad in scope, his collection archives a range of musical styles enjoyed across the different ethnic communities living in Syria, including Syrian Arabs, Assyrians, Kurds, Armenians and Iraqis, who were displaced by US and UK-led sanctions and war in Iraq.

Among the many tapes are recordings of live concerts, studio albums, soloists, classical, religious, patriotic and children’s music, with a special focus on the regional dabke and shaabi folk-pop styles popular at weddings, parties and social gatherings.

An additional 200 cassettes have been added by donors and collaborators within and outside of Syria since the project began.

"I hope the collection soars beyond just mine," says Gergis, who wants the site to become a centralised space for sharing tapes as well as stories about the music and the people who made, sold, distributed and listened in Syria.

A listening session featuring selections from the collection, and a vinyl set from across Syria with Yamen Mekdad, Gergis’s Syrian collaborator on the project, will be held at London’s Mosaic Rooms on Thursday, August 12. The Archives will be launched online in October.

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m; Winner: AF Al Baher, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Talento Puma, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,950m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.30pm: Jebel Ali Stakes Listed (TB) Dh500,000 1,950m; Winner: Mark Of Approval, Patrick Cosgrave, Mahmood Hussain. 4pm: Conditions (TB) Dh125,000 1,400m; Winner: Dead-heat Raakez, Jim Crowley, Nicholas Bachalard/Attribution, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 4.30pm: Jebel Ali Sprint (TB) Dh500,000 1,000m; Winner: AlKaraama, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,400m; Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

Overall head-to-head Federer 6-1 Cilic Head-to-head at Wimbledon Federer 1-0 Cilic Grand Slams titles Federer 18-1 Cilic Best Wimbledon performance Federer: Winner (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012)

If you go... Etihad Airways flies from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur, from about Dh3,600. Air Asia currently flies from Kuala Lumpur to Terengganu, with Berjaya Hotels & Resorts planning to launch direct chartered flights to Redang Island in the near future. Rooms at The Taaras Beach and Spa Resort start from 680RM (Dh597).

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



Sunday's Super Four matches Dubai, 3.30pm

Bharatanatyam A ancient classical dance from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Intricate footwork and expressions are used to denote spiritual stories and ideas.

