Animenia Abu Dhabi hosted several stars from the world of anime, with fans flocking to meet them. Victor Besa / The National
Animenia Abu Dhabi hosted several stars from the world of anime, with fans flocking to meet them. Victor Besa / The National

Culture

AI integration into anime industry might not be a bad thing, say Japanese voice actors

Fumi Hirano and Masaya Matsukaze, who have hundreds of credits to their name, say the evolution of technology provides new opportunities

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

November 10, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit