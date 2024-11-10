AI integration into anime industry might not be a bad thing, say Japanese voice actors

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/10/26/cosplay-animenia-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Anime fans</a> in Abu Dhabi had the chance to meet some of the biggest names in the industry at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/24/animenia-abu-dhabi-manarat-al-saadiyat/" target="_blank">Animenia</a>, the capital’s largest anime festival. Voice actors Fumi Hirano and Masaya Matsukaze, both veterans of the business with hundreds of credits under their name, were at the event. “I’m genuinely impressed by how large and well-organised everything is," Hirano tells <i>The National</i>. "It not only showcases Japanese anime but also highlights local animation, like <i>Spacetoon</i>. I was pleasantly surprised by how well everything is integrated and how much the people of Abu Dhabi appreciate Japanese culture.” Matsukaze adds to the appreciation, saying the festival "was amazing" and he wished he could have directly communicated with fans who attended. He says: "I’ve noticed that many anime and manga fans in this region not only love Japanese culture but also share values that are important in Japan, like politeness, generosity and putting others first.” Matsukaze’s comments highlight the strong bond between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2021/08/12/meet-amani-alshehhi-the-first-certified-emirati-ikebana-instructor/" target="_blank">Japanese culture</a> and fans in the region, a connection deepened by the work of voice actors like Hirano, who have brought beloved characters to life for many anime fans around the world. Hirano first rose to fame as the voice of Lum in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/03/29/mbc-launches-new-anime-hub-to-turn-the-region-into-an-animation-powerhouse/" target="_blank">anime</a> series <i>Urusei Yatsura. </i>However, before that, she began her journey as a child actor, where she took on various roles. Then, when she was 17 until she graduated from university, she worked as a radio DJ, hosting popular midnight radio shows. She says: “One day, I received a postcard from a fan who suggested: 'Miss Fumi, why don’t you become a voice actor for anime?' That comment stuck with me, and it led me to audition for my first voice acting role: Lum in <i>Urusei Yatsura</i>. My favourite character remains Lum – my very first character and one that's very close to my heart.” <i>Urusei Yatsura</i> aired from 1981 to 1986 with 194 episodes over four seasons. The show was popular during its original run and remains a cult favourite of that period. Hirano has been a prolific voice actor since her debut on the show, even doing Japanese dubbing work for English films such as Lorraine Bracco’s character Karen Hill in Martin Scorsese’s <i>Goodfellas</i>. Meanwhile, Matsukaze, whose career in the industry began in 1997, had his big break in 2001 as he voiced a character on the popular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/07/09/collecting-pokemon-cards-no-longer-childs-play-as-investment-returns-surge/" target="_blank"><i>Pokemon</i></a> series and again in 2007 when he voiced a character on the anime show <i>Death Note</i>. Since then, he’s appeared on series such as <i>Hunter x Hunter</i>, <i>One-Punch Man 2 </i>and <i>Attack on Titan: The Final Season</i>. He also famously voiced the main character Ryo Hazuki on the popular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/02/sonic-the-hedgehog-naoto-ohshima/" target="_blank">Sega</a> game <i>Shenmue</i>. He says that the way he shapes his voice for a character is about finding an interesting way to grab the attention of the audience. He adds: “When preparing for a role, I focus on giving each character a unique quality or hook that makes viewers think: 'This character is really interesting.' This keeps each performance fresh and engaging for the audience.” Hirano, on the other hand, says that the script for a job informs much of how she shapes her voice for a character. “The script gives us a basic sense of the character, like the type of voice you’d expect – a young kid might have a high, cute pitch, while an older lady might have a bolder tone. But as a voice actor, I try to add my own unique touches to bring the character to life beyond what’s expected.” Although both have had lengthy careers, they are aware of the integration of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/06/sheikh-hamdan-announces-plan-to-train-one-million-people-in-ai/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence</a> into their industry but don’t seem fazed by it, at least not yet. Matsukaze says: “People now have a different view of voice acting, especially with the rise of AI technology. While voice acting used to be seen as a unique art, AI is now presenting both challenges and new opportunities. For example, it's becoming common to use one actor's voice for different characters thanks to AI tools.” Hirano says: “In the future, the focus in the industry seems to be on combining AI with the natural talents of voice actors. Instead of worrying about being replaced by AI, the goal is to find ways to work together to create better productions and more enjoyable anime for fans.” The pair also believe that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/02/19/japanese-lessons-immerse-emirati-pupils-in-language-and-culture-of-the-east/" target="_blank">learning Japanese</a> as a second language should not deter people from hoping they can become anime voice actors. Matsukaze says: “Everyone has their own strength and weapon that they can use. For example, let’s say if your Japanese is not as good – maybe you can take on a role of a half-Japanese, English-speaking character in the show. You would be better at acting the role than a normal Japanese person." Hirano says that with determination and passion for voice acting, people can still achieve great things. "Even if Japanese is your second language," Hirano adds. "Don’t let anyone discourage you or tell you that you can’t do it. What matters most is your enthusiasm and dedication to what you love.”