A mystery in the Silent Hill 2 remake was solved this week, revealing a connection to the original game. Photo: Konami Digital Entertainment
A mystery in the Silent Hill 2 remake was solved this week, revealing a connection to the original game. Photo: Konami Digital Entertainment

Culture

Seven of the best Easter eggs in video game history

As a fan's find in Silent Hill 2 goes viral, The National rounds up some of the greatest hidden treasures

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

November 05, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit