Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg's Lincoln. Photo: Dreamworks Pictures
Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg's Lincoln. Photo: Dreamworks Pictures

Culture

Seven great films about US presidents to watch on election night

From searing biopics to reconstructions of world-changing events, these titles offer insight into what goes behind the scenes at one of the world's most powerful jobs

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

November 04, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit