Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga in Shogun. Photo: FX

Evolution of Hiroyuki Sanada, from Ringu to Shogun Emmy winner

Prolific Japanese actor has been a familiar face in Asian and Western cinema for decades

Faisal Salah

September 16, 2024

