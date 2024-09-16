Biggest snubs at Emmy Awards 2024, from Larry David to Ramy Youssef

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/16/emmy-awards-liza-colon-zayas-jean-smart/" target="_blank">Emmy Awards</a> concluded with a record 18 honours going to feudal Japan drama Disney+ epic <i>Shogun</i>, with Netflix’s <i>Baby Reindeer</i> and dramedy <i>The Bear</i> also collecting multiple trophies. And while the night was a celebration of television, some shows, actors and directors might feel snubbed. Here are some of the titles and names that might feel the sting of the loss the morning after. The popular comedy show stars its creator Quinta Brunson, who herself won an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. With many likening its style to successful comedies such as <i>The Office</i> and <i>Parks and Recreation, Abbot Elementary </i>has become one of the most popular comedy shows running today, with the fourth season set to come to Disney+ next month. At this year’s ceremony, the show was nominated six times but won nothing, losing outstanding comedy series to <i>Hacks</i>. During its 12 seasons, Larry David’s sitcom <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/curb-your-enthusiasm-at-20-how-larry-david-made-misanthropy-mainstream-1.965930" target="_blank"><i>Curb Your Enthusiasm</i></a> has been a mainstay of the Emmy nomination list but has surprisingly only taken two awards, and none for its star David. The 12th season of the show was also its last, making this year’s nomination his last chance to win an Emmy. The award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series went to Jeremy Allen White for his performance in <i>The Bear</i>. David himself might not feel too bad about the loss though, as he already has two Emmy awards for <i>Seinfeld</i>, and the show's enduring cultural impact ensures his legacy is secure with or without the statuette. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/03/the-bear-lionel-boyce-marcus/" target="_blank"><i>The Bear</i></a> follows an ambitious and talented chef who returns home to Chicago to run his late brother’s sandwich shop. One of the show’s breakout stars is Ayo Edebiri who has become a fan favourite for her heartfelt and sincere performance. Edebiri won the Emmy last year for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series and was a favourite again to win this year, but lost to award to Jean Smart from <i>Hacks</i>. Edibiri is fast becoming a sought-after talent, and while it would have been nice for her to replicate her success, she can likely look forward to a career full of awards in front of and behind the camera. The popular character actor was nominated for the outstanding lead actor in a drama series award for the first season of the television adaptation of the video game <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/04/13/video-games-tv-shows-adaptation/" target="_blank"><i>Fallout</i></a><i>. </i>He plays<i> </i>the Ghoul, a zombie-like mercenary assassin in the nuclear wasteland. Many observers regard Goggins as a big part of the show's success. His ability to emote, despite having a computer-generated face for most of the show, has been highlighted. But his efforts were not enough, with the Emmy award going to <i>Shogun</i>'s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/16/hiroyuki-sanada-first-japanese-emmy-winner-shogun/" target="_blank">Hiroyuki Sanada</a>. Youssef was previously nominated for his comedy series <i>Ramy</i> in 2020. This year, he was nominated for directing an episode of <i>The Bear</i> titled <i>Honeydew</i>. Unfortunately for Youssef, he lost out to the show's creator Christopher Storer for the episode titled <i>Fishes</i>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/14/new-leading-male-actors/" target="_blank">Youssef</a> has been enjoying a strong rise in his career, and with Oscar-nominated films and Emmy recognition on his resume with limited credits to his name, it’s easy to predict that he will continue to impress and one day win a top award for his directing work.