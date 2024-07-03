Eight of the best new films and TV shows to stream in the Middle East in July

This month brings an array of new movies and TV shows to streaming services in the Middle East, offering something for every viewer. From Turkish dramas to thrilling action movies, here’s what to look forward to.

Hajara Waraqa Miqas (Shahid, out now)

Titled Tas Kagit Makas in Turkish, this drama arrived on Shahid on Monday. It chronicles the tale of Umut, a cleaner with Alzheimer's who relies on his son, who has hyperthymesia, to clear his name and fight against a powerful family in Istanbul after being framed for murder.

The show stars Ekin Koc, who previously appeared in the series Bozkir. Other cast members include Ozan Guven, Serra Ariturk and Hande Ataizi.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix, Wednesday)

Eddie Murphy returns to play one of his most beloved roles in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth film in the series that started in 1984. Arriving on Netflix on Wednesday, the film reunites Murphy with co-stars from previous films including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton.

The previous three Beverly Hills Cop films feature some of Murphy’s most memorable comedic scenes, as well as typical Hollywood action. It also continues Murphy’s return to his previous characters after making a sequel to Coming to America, with a new Shrek film on its way next year.

Australian filmmaker Mark Molloy makes his directorial debut with this.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (OSN+, Friday)

The supernatural horror flick Five Nights at Freddy's brings the eerie world of the popular video game series to life. Directed by Emma Tammi, the story follows Josh Hutcherson as a troubled security guard starting a job at an abandoned pizzeria that houses animatronic mascots.

Discovering the mascots are possessed by murdered children's souls, he faces terrifying encounters. Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard also star in the film. Despite mixed critical reception, the film proved a box office hit, grossing $297 million globally for Blumhouse Productions, paving the way for a highly anticipated sequel.

Abbott Elementary, season three, part two (Disney+, July 10)

Quinta Brunson and Chris Perfetti in Abbott Elementary. Photo: ABC

In the third season of Abbott Elementary, the dynamic team at Philadelphia's public school, led by Principal Ava Coleman, face fresh challenges and triumphs. Budget cuts, curriculum changes and personal revelations test their resolve.

The show, created by Quinta Brunson, has won adoration for its fresh take on awkward workplace comedies such as The Office and Parks and Rec.

Bye Bye Tiberias (OSN+, July 12)

Bye Bye Tiberias is directed by Lina Soualem and chronicles the journey of her mother, Hiam Abbass, from her Palestinian village of Deir Hanna to pursue an acting career. Photo: Philistine Films

One of last year's most moving documentaries, directed by Lina Soualem, chronicles Hiam Abbass's journey from her Palestinian village of Deir Hanna to pursue an acting career, leaving behind her family. Years later, Abbass returns with her daughter, Soualem, to examine the impact of her choices on her family and community.

Set against the backdrop of cultural change and urban development, this co-production between Palestine, Belgium, France and Qatar explores themes of identity, sacrifice and the enduring ties that bind.

Descendants: The Rise of Red (Disney+, July 12)

Descendants: The Rise of Red is a musical fantasy film that continues the beloved franchise. Directed by Jennifer Phang, the movie is a spin-off from the original trilogy and a sequel to Descendants: The Royal Wedding.

The film stars Kylie Cantrall as Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Malia Baker as Chloe Charming, daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. With Uma (China Anne McClain) now headmistress of Auradon Prep, tensions rise when Red's arrival sparks a vengeful plot by her mother against Auradon.

As chaos ensues, Red and Chloe embark on a time-travelling mission to alter the course of history and prevent a catastrophe that could shape Red's destiny for ever.

Those About to Die (Starzplay, July 18)

Sir Anthony Hopkins stars in Those About to Die, a series set during the Roman Empire which focuses on gladiators. The show is directed by Roland Emmerich, who previously made Independence Day and 2012, as well as Marco Kreuzpaintner, who previously worked on the Netflix series Bodies.

The cast includes Iwan Rheon, Dimitri Leonidas, Jojo Macari and Sara Martins. The show also features actors with Arab backgrounds including Moe Hashim who previously appeared in the hit series Ted Lasso, as well as Mohammad Bakri, whose previous credits include Homeland and The Night Of.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 (Netflix, July 31)

Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries resurrects the investigative series with a modern flair, focusing on compelling real-life mysteries that have baffled investigators and the public alike. This reboot stays true to its roots by exploring eerie disappearances, perplexing crimes and supernatural occurrences, presenting each case with meticulous attention to detail.

The show invites viewers to ponder the unexplainable and perhaps contribute to solving these enigmas.