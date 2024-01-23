Razzie nominations 2024: Expend4bles, Chris Evans and Dame Helen Mirren

The action film Expend4bles leads this year’s Razzie Awards.

The fourth entry in the action series franchise, which stars Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, has received seven nominations including for Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay and Worst Supporting Actor.

Tied for second place with five nominations are The Exorcist: Believer, a sequel to the horror series, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a slasher take on the honey-loving bear from the children's book series by A A Milne. Two superhero movies, DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, both received four nominations.

The Razzies are held annually and recognise the worst films and performances of the year. Usually held the night before the Oscars, the awards are meant to be good, clean fun and serve as a “reality check” for stars.

The full list of nominations are below.

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel, Fast X

Chris Evans, Ghosted

Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight, Mercy

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas, Ghosted

Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez, The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall, About My Father

Megan Fox, Expend4bles

Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas, Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant

Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as The Pope), The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables

Worst Screen Couple

Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries”, Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off of Sequel

Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed, Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh, Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey