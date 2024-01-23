Razzie nominations 2024: Expend4bles, Chris Evans and Dame Helen Mirren

The action film Expend4bles leads this year’s Razzie Awards.
The fourth entry in the action series franchise, which stars Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, has received seven nominations including for Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay and Worst Supporting Actor.
Tied for second place with five nominations are The Exorcist: Believer, a sequel to the horror series, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a slasher take on the honey-loving bear from the children's book series by A A Milne. Two superhero movies, DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, both received four nominations.
The Razzies are held annually and recognise the worst films and performances of the year. Usually held the night before the Oscars, the awards are meant to be good, clean fun and serve as a “reality check” for stars.
The full list of nominations are below.
Worst Picture
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Actor
Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel, Fast X
Chris Evans, Ghosted
Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight, Mercy
Worst Actress
Ana de Armas, Ghosted
Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez, The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Cattrall, About My Father
Megan Fox, Expend4bles
Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s
Worst Supporting Actor
Michael Douglas, Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant
Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as The Pope), The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables
Worst Screen Couple
Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries”, Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas and Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off of Sequel
Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed, Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh, Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Screenplay
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey