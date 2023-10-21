Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review: Five stars and strong contender for game of the year

The long-awaited sequel to PlayStation's hugely popular Marvel's Spider-Man has been released.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which was developed by Insomniac Games and is exclusive to the PlayStation 5, arrives five years after the first, which received several industry awards.

Spider-Man 2 Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Console: PlayStation 5

Rating: 5/5

The game stars both versions of Spider-Man: the familiar Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who was introduced in a spin-off game between the first and second Spider-Man titles.

The adventure continues

Spider-Man 2 picks up after the first, where Parker faced off against his mentor and friend Doctor Octavius and his evil alter ego Doc Ock.

For the sequel, gamers can play either character with both being able to display different abilities in their fight against their enemies in New York City.

The game begins with a large-scale battle against the Sandman, who has grown to the size of a skyscraper and needs to be defeated.

From there, the story explores the pain and memories of both characters, delving into their pasts as well as setting them up for future challenges.

Popular character Venom is also introduced, as the anti-hero becomes an integral part of the journey for both Spidies.

Need a recap on what’s been going on before Marvel’s #SpiderMan2PS5? Peter and Miles have got you covered. #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/AwkyUz33VS — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) October 19, 2023

Gameplay and graphics

Video games have evolved to become more cinematic.

The first Spider-Man was praised for its awe-inspiring cut scenes that felt closer to watching a film than playing a video game.

The ambition to make the sequel an even bigger and better experience shines through from the first mission. The fights and battles in between the exciting cut scenes help keep players engaged.

The gorgeous graphics are strongly supported by a riveting gameplay system, which allows for different styles of fighting. The Spidies can also call upon gadgets, which can sometimes be the necessary aid in fending off their enemies.

The ability to change Spider-Man’s suits is back with more choices, which can impact the character’s abilities – plus take his style status up a notch.

The setting of the game, New York City, is practically a character in itself, with its sprawling towers and its eclectic NPCs. The details presented in the game are much more lively than they were in the first.

Verdict

Gaming is having an incredible year with many memorable and groundbreaking releases already – Starfield, Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV to name a few – plus there are big titles still to come before the end of the year. Alan Wake 2, anyone?

With a busy calendar ahead, Alan Wake 2 is expected to release on October 27 for example, it could become daunting to decide which game to play and which to postpone until a price drop occurs in the future.

With Spider-Man 2, there is no doubt that it earns its price tag and gives gamers every bit of fun and thrill needed for a superhero gaming experience.

The mixture of frenetic missions fighting against evil villains, and the soft and warm moments in which the characters become vulnerable, make for a complete gaming experience.

Is Spider-Man 2 the best game of the year? We'll see, but it's certainly a swinging success.