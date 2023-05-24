Indian Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, 32, dies in car crash in Himalayas

Indian actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for her role in comedy series Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, has died in a car crash. She was 32.

The news of her death was shared by Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia on Twitter on Tuesday, who paid tribute to his “dear friend” and colleague.

Life is so unpredictable.

A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi 🙏 — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023

He later shared a notice from Upadhyaya’s family, featuring details of her funeral service. “It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you about the death of our beloved daughter and sister,” the notice reads.

According to local reports, the accident occurred when the car the actress was travelling and lost control at a steep turn in Himachal Pradesh, a state in the Himalayas.

Upadhyaya was known for her work in theatre and roles in both television and film. As well as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, she starred in comedies Adaalat and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, and also featured alongside Deepika Padukone in the 2020 film Chhapaak.

Several of Upadhyaya’s industry peers paid tribute to the actress on social media following the news of her death. Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shared a picture of her, alongside the caption: “Gone too soon Vaibhavi!"

Actor, Deven Bhojani, meanwhile re-shared Majethia’s post alongside the word “shocking”.