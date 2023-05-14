Mena Massoud deletes Twitter account after backlash over The Little Mermaid tweet

Aladdin star Mena Massoud has deleted his Twitter account after facing backlash over a tweet that claimed the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid would not cross the billion-dollar mark at the box office.

The comment was in response to a tweet by The Hollywood Handle that projected The Little Mermaid would earn $115 million in US box office openings, surpassing Aladdin.

"Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It's the only way we reached the billion-dollar mark with our opening," Massoud tweeted. His next remark was the one that roused The Little Mermaid fans in defense of the coming film.

"My guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel."

Massoud’s comment was perceived as “bitter” and he soon began facing a Twitter storm that has led him to scrubbing his account. Some question why he even bothered tweeted such a negative response in the first place while others said he was just jealous.

The fierceness of the response is partly due to the fact that The Little Mermaid has been a subject of online back-and-forth since it was revealed that Halle Bailey, a black woman, would portray Ariel in the live-action film.

Some argued that her role should have gone to a white actress who more closely resembles the original animated character. Others responded by saying the casting decision has helped bring greater diversity to the classic tale.

The film, due to be released in UAE cinemas on May 25, is a reboot of the beloved 1989 animation that won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Under the Sea. Also starring in the remake is Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, while Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem play Ursula and King Triton.