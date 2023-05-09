The Little Mermaid timeline: From casting backlash to first reactions

Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid had its world premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Monday.

The film is a reboot of the beloved 1989 animation that won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Under the Sea.

The new film stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King as Ariel and Prince Eric, while Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem play Ursula and King Triton.

However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing as there has been a backlash over the casting of Bailey, a black woman, as Ariel. Traditionalists argue that her role should have gone to a white actress who more closely resembles the original animated character. Others have responded by saying the casting decision has helped bring greater diversity to the classic tale.

Ahead of the film's release in UAE cinemas on May 25, here's a timeline of all its controversial moments so far.

July 2019 — Halle Bailey is cast as Ariel

Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. Disney via AP

Actress and singer Bailey, known for being a member of the R&B group Chloe x Halle with her sister, is cast as Ariel in what will be her film debut.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” director Rob Marshall said at the time.

She joins Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, who are tied to the project as supporting cast.

However, some traditionalists and fans of the original film have been using the hashtag #NotMyAriel in response to the announcement. Some argue a white actress should have been cast to match the animation, while others suggest they might boycott the film.

"The fact that now it's getting to be played by me, a person who looks like me, a woman of colour, I'm just like, wow. I'm so grateful what it will do for all the other little black and brown boys and girls who will see themselves in me," said Bailey after being cast. "Because I know if I had seen myself when I was younger, I think my whole perspective would've changed."

September 2022 — The Little Mermaid teaser trailer unveiled

During D23 Expo 2022, Disney releases the first teaser trailer, with Bailey as Ariel singing a verse from Part of Your World, a song which was featured in the original movie.

The clip begins by showing underwater wildlife before giving a first look at Bailey as the mermaid princess. She gracefully flows through the water before peeking out to look at the sun. Bailey is then heard singing "Out of the sea / wish I could be / part of that world..." before viewers see her face for the first time, revealing her light auburn hair.

The teaser trailer has had its dislike button and comments disabled on YouTube after reportedly receiving 1.5 million dislikes in only two days, as well an influx of racist comments in response to the clip.

April 2023 — Character posters revealed

The character posters for the film are revealed, offering a close-up look at what's to come. Bailey appears as Ariel and Hauer-King as Prince Eric. Other characters include Bardem as King Triton and McCarthy as Ursula while Diggs, Awkwafina and Tremblay voice their animal counterparts alongside realistic CGI.

People take to social media to share their opinions on the new posters. One user praises how the characters look and another tweets “They look like book covers (compliment)”. Another user adds: “Now this is character poster photography!" in all caps in response, while another says it is the "best cast" Disney has put together in a while.

However, not everyone is happy. One user asks why the film is not "vibrant" like the animation and asks about Ariel's red hair. Another says there is "no magic" coming from the posters and it seems like another film with a generic storyline.

March 2023 — First official trailer for The Little Mermaid

The backlash continues as the first official trailer for the film comes out. The clip also receives a lot of dislikes, which causes actor Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in Frozen, to speak out.

“Imagine being so broken and pathetic in life that your chief concern is the skin colour of... a make-believe singing mermaid,” he tweets.

Imagine being so broken and pathetic in life that your chief concern is the skin color of… a make-believe singing mermaid. https://t.co/7F6F8LT2b9 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 16, 2023

May 2023 — First reactions to the film's world premiere

Despite the controversy surrounding the film, early reactions to its world premiere are positive. Gizmodo and io9 contributor Germain Lussier says the film "is exactly what you think it is", both praising the reboot and saying it feels "unnecessary".

It’s real simple. Are you excited for #TheLittleMermaid? You’ll like it. It’s exactly what you think it is. Are you skeptical and worried about it? That’s valid too. It looks weird and disjointed. Bailey is great, McCarthy rules, the songs work but it just feels so unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/n4qp7MsVFH — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 9, 2023

Writer Zoe Rose Bryant, who is a member of the Hollywood Critics Awards and Film Independent, says it "retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love" and goes on to praise Bailey, calling it a "note-perfect star-making performance".

#TheLittleMermaid is a live-action remake that retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect star-making performance from Halle Bailey - she was born to be on the big screen, & she’s why this new take is worth watching. pic.twitter.com/Tcewp2L4MY — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

Erik Davis, who writes for Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, says on Twitter that he enjoyed the film. He calls it "definitely one of the better live-action adaptions" and praises the cast of the film saying they had "incredible emotion".

Disney’s #TheLittleMermaid is definitely one of the better live-action adaptions. Halle Bailey pours incredible emotion into Ariel and I got chills watching her, while Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula and Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian steal scenes all day. pic.twitter.com/DHhIkbIj8s — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 9, 2023

Journalist Simon Thompson, who is a voting member of Bafta, Television Academy and Critics Choice, is a little more divisive, saying the reboot is "endearing but uneven" and doesn't "deliver the magic of the animated classic." Although he also says he enjoys the "solid comic relief" from Diggs and Awkwafina.

Endearing but uneven, #TheLittleMermaid doesn’t deliver the magic of the animated classic but there are plenty of creative touches from Rob Marshall to float the audience’s boats. Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy are great. Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina provide solid comic relief. pic.twitter.com/kt1pVURZiL — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 9, 2023

Journalist and film critic Courtney Howard also agrees, saying The Little Mermaid is "charming, but incredibly spotty." However, she went on to praise the cast who "put their heart and souls into a film that can't escape its animated legacy."