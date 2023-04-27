The Little Mermaid posters divide fans online

Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has revealed its character posters, offering a close-up look at what's to come.
Halle Bailey stars as Ariel with Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, a human prince whom Ariel falls in love with after saving him from a shipwreck. Other supporting cast includes Javier Bardem as King Triton, Ariel’s overprotective father, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, an evil sea witch who offers Ariel a deal to become human.
There are also some big names tied to voice roles including Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, a loyal crab and King Triton’s trusted servant who watches over Ariel, Awkwafina as Scuttle, a northern gannet and friend to the mermaid princess, and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, an anxious tropic fish who is Ariel’s best friend.
While many remember what the characters look like thanks to the beloved animation from 1989, there have been some mixed reactions to the live-action posters.
One user praised how the characters look, while another tweeted “they look like book covers (compliment)”.
Another user added: “Now this is character poster photography!" in all caps in response, while another said it was the "best cast" Disney had put together in a while.
Another tweeted how his "daughter will love this. Beautiful visuals!" while one user said they were "saving the date" but would quit if their boss didn't allow them time off to see the film.
However, some people did not enjoy the reveal — stating that perhaps Ariel's hair should have been red to match the animation.
Another reacted by saying there was "no magic" coming from them and that it was another film with a generic storyline.
Disney also released Bailey's version of Part of the World, a popular song from the film. It was originally performed by Jodi Benson in 1989. The film won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Under the Sea.
The Little Mermaid will be released in UAE cinemas on May 25