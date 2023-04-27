The Little Mermaid posters divide fans online

Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has revealed its character posters, offering a close-up look at what's to come.

Halle Bailey stars as Ariel with Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, a human prince whom Ariel falls in love with after saving him from a shipwreck. Other supporting cast includes Javier Bardem as King Triton, Ariel’s overprotective father, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, an evil sea witch who offers Ariel a deal to become human.

There are also some big names tied to voice roles including Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, a loyal crab and King Triton’s trusted servant who watches over Ariel, Awkwafina as Scuttle, a northern gannet and friend to the mermaid princess, and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, an anxious tropic fish who is Ariel’s best friend.

While many remember what the characters look like thanks to the beloved animation from 1989, there have been some mixed reactions to the live-action posters.

One user praised how the characters look, while another tweeted “they look like book covers (compliment)”.

They look so good!! I will be watching for them 🥰 — 🦋ℛ𝒶𝓎🦋 (@raynnah33) April 26, 2023

Another user added: “Now this is character poster photography!" in all caps in response, while another said it was the "best cast" Disney had put together in a while.

The best cast in a while! Disney, you did good! — Alexxᴺᴹ5 {BAD GYAL DONT DIE} (@AlexxNickiStan) April 26, 2023

Another tweeted how his "daughter will love this. Beautiful visuals!" while one user said they were "saving the date" but would quit if their boss didn't allow them time off to see the film.

I'm saving the date if my boss don't allow me then i quit — yes (@jomjima) April 26, 2023

However, some people did not enjoy the reveal — stating that perhaps Ariel's hair should have been red to match the animation.

I'm pretty sure Halle Bailey with red hair is cultural appropriation.



Are there no actual redheads to play the part?



As a natural redhead, I'm offended. — Melanie (@Imagecaptured) April 26, 2023

Another reacted by saying there was "no magic" coming from them and that it was another film with a generic storyline.

literally no "magic" radiating from these posters which is what these movies were supposedly about, looks like these modern movies with generic storylines — MisterSmart12345 (@macarohn1221) April 26, 2023

Disney also released Bailey's version of Part of the World, a popular song from the film. It was originally performed by Jodi Benson in 1989. The film won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Under the Sea.

The Little Mermaid will be released in UAE cinemas on May 25