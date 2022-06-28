High-tech JBM Studio launches in Dubai for TV, film, music and stage production

JBM Studio has launched a new space for creative and multimedia production in Al Quoz, Dubai.

The 5,200-square-metre studio spans two floors and features equipment catering to film, TV, music and stage productions. The hub also seamlessly combines virtual and hybrid technology, allowing remote work on events and projects.

“There is no other event space like JBM Studio in Dubai,” said Benjamin Monie, co-founder of JBM Studio.

“For more than 15 years JBM has celebrated the UAE’s heritage and culture, disrupted the present and created concepts of the future through art and technology. Now, as we emerge out of an isolated world and celebrate connection and community, it is time for us to launch our new studio and give access to our accumulated industry and client experience. Additionally, we can give back to the city that has allowed us to thrive and inspire for so many years.

“Whether it is broadcast, a performance or even a special event, JBM Studio is here to help take these ideas to the stage, on-air and on-screen. For this next phase of JBM Studio, it isn't about working for a client or a brand, it is about initiating home-grown projects that allow local talent to create and produce original content.”

The studio is equipped with a black box set-up with cameras, lights and sound systems which are ideal for talk shows, live streams and DJ and music sets. It also features dedicated spaces for events, an office, as well as a collaborative workspace.

The studio’s cameras, lights and sound are connected through a virtual studio which allows film, lighting and sound directors to control remotely. The studio’s first-floor houses everything artists need for sound and includes a Dolby sound picture studio, a podcast and vidcast suite and a music recording and producing suite. The studio’s specific recording and surround systems include a Dolby Atmos suite, which JBM Studio says is the first one to open in the UAE.

Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, attended the launch of the new studio last week and praised JBM Studio’s efforts to support the performing and visual arts in the emirate.

“At Dubai Culture, we support ambitious projects that keep pace with our aspirations and goals to cement Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent as well as the global capital of the creative economy," she said.

"We are confident that the studio will attract future-oriented talents and play a role in enriching multimedia content and advancing the industry.”