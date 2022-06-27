22 summer camps in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for 2022

The summer holidays are officially upon us and while many families will be setting off for cooler climes, others will be settling indoors for the season in the UAE.

That’s where summer camps for children come in, to keep the little ones entertained during the day while mum and dad work — or relax.

There are options for all age groups, from babies to teens, and all manner of interests, as nurseries, hotels, fitness facilities and more come up with creatively themed camps.

This is only a slice of what’s on offer throughout the Emirates this summer.

Abu Dhabi

Al Forsan International Sports Resort

Karting, swimming, horse riding, basketball, football, arts and crafts, archery, gymnastics, trampolining and even cooking are on the agenda at the Al Forsan sports resort’s children’s summer camp this year. That and plenty more.

Dates: July 20-August 26

Price: From Dh835 for one week

Ages: 4-14

Contact: 052 921 0110

www.alforsan.com

Caboodle

Over at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Caboodle is hosting a summer camp with all sorts of creative indoor activities for children. This includes drama, gardening, storytelling, sensory play, fabric painting, building blocks, obstacle courses, cookie decorating, science experiments, music, movement and time for free play.

Dates: July 13-August 26

Price: From Dh180 per day

Ages: 4-9

Contact: 02 679 8019

www.caboodle.ae

DCT — Abu Dhabi

This one is for older children. The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi is hosting a two-week immersive programme that aims to inspire Emirati students to consider a career in Abu Dhabi’s growing tourism sector. It includes formal training and work experience, as well as a five-day placement at one of the emirate's hotels.

Only 50 Emirati nationals can enter this programme, which includes workshops, tutorials, field trips and talks by experts. Registrations close on July 5.

Dates: July 25-August 5

Ages: 17-21

www.tcaabudhabi.ae

Dolphin Sports Academy

Children can make like dolphins and practise their swimming this summer at this academy in Maplewood Canadian International School, in Mohamed Bin Zayed City. There’s also football, basketball and other activities on offer to the children, and transportation is provided for Dh400 more.

Dates: July 4-August 26

Price: From Dh400 for one week

Ages: 5-12

Contact: 056 338 8665

www.dolphinesportsacademy.com

Emirates Palace

As part of the hotel's Summer of Discoveries campaign comes the Summer Camp for Young Explorers, in partnership with The ProKid sports club. Children will go on a cultural journey, exploring nature, sports, play, art and exercise. This comes in the form of activities and experiences led by trained professionals at one of Abu Dhabi’s most famous and luxurious properties, and there are different groups for various age categories.

Dates: July 4-August 28

Price: From Dh275 for weekday or weekend, paid in advance

Ages: 3-14

Contact: 02 690 7311

www.mandarinoriental.com

Emirates Park Zoo

Children can learn more about the animals at Abu Dhabi’s famous zoo, with the chance to also explore conservation topics such as habitats, extinct creatures and zookeeping.

Dates: June 27-August 26

Price: From Dh160 per day

Ages: 4-16

Contact: 02 501 0000

www.emiratesparkzooandresort.com

Makerspace Al Zeina

Kids can get creative at Makerspace Al Zeina, where five camps are going on this summer. Junior Jewellers teaches children casting, stamping, cutting and working with jewellery tools so they can make their own pieces to take home. The four-day DIY Makers’ Camp invites children to create art based on the theme of wildlife, while another is future-themed. There’s also the Fabric & Threads camp, which includes sessions on textile design, laser-cutting and macrame.

Dates: July 4-August 18

Price: From Dh250 per day

Ages: 8-14

Contact: 02 558 8624

www.makerspace.ae

Wolves Zone

This mixed martial arts academy is located in Zayed Sports City and is offering eight weeks of activities centred around the sports. Training sessions in jiu-jitsu, boxing, wrestling and Muay Thai are on the agenda, led by experienced coaches in a safe environment.

Dates: July 4-August 26

Price: From Dh950 per week

Ages: 5-12

Contact: info@wolveszoneuae.com

www.wolveszoneuae.com

Zayed Sports City

Budding ice skaters are convening at this venue to practise their axels and twizzles this summer. The Zayed Sports Academy is running a camp for beginners and another for intermediates.

Dates: July 4-August 26

Price: From Dh840 per week

Ages: 5-12

Contact: 02 403 4333

www.zsc.ae

Dubai

Air Maniax

When you sign your child up for the summer camp at Air Maniax in Al Quoz, Dubai, they also get access to the camp at Street Maniax. Activities include arts and crafts, magic shows, boxing and dance classes, plus games and prizes to be won. Camp fees also include lunch and drinks.

Dates: July 4-August 26

Price: From Dh170 per day

Ages: 3-12

Contact: 04 348 8981

www.airmaniax.com

Aventura Parks

Learn all about life skills during holiday camps at Aventura Parks. The adventure zip line park offers nature-based activities and programmes, plus pets to interact with.

Dates: July 4-August 26

Price: From Dh180 for a morning

Ages: 5-12

Contact: 052 624 5007

www.aventuraparks.com

Beit Arabi

This summer camp is available to book via Kidzapp or through Beit Arabi's Instagram account, and offers full immersion in Arabic for the season, so your child gets a crash course in the language.

Dates: June 27-August 26

Price: Dh1,100

Ages: 3.5-12

Contact: 050 516 3635

www.instagram.com/arabic_beitarabi

Cheeky Monkeys

This camp is available across Cheeky Monkeys locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah. It offers structured fun with creative arts and crafts sessions, cooking, science experiences and more. It’s open for potty-trained children only.

Dates: July 4-September 9

Price: From Dh125 per session

Ages: 3-8

Contact: 055 340 0526

www.cheekymonkeys.com

Children’s Oasis Nursery

This Umm Suqeim 2 nursery is theming its summer camp on the rainforest. Children will be introduced to the brightly coloured birds that call the rainforest home, as well as the plants, trees and flowers that grow there.

Dates: July 4-August 31

Price: From Dh735 for three days

Ages: 1-4

Contact: 800 244 53736

www.childrensoasisnursery.com

Courtyard Playhouse

There are a couple of summer camps running at community theatre space Courtyard Playhouse this season. The Mini Storytellers Summer camp, for ages 4 to 7, has sold out, but the Junior Actors Summer Camp is still open. This lets children explore the imaginative world of picture books by their favourite actors, bringing these to life on stage.

Dates: July 4-8

Price: From Dh1,215

Ages: 8-11

Contact: 050 986 1760

www.courtyardplayhouse.com

Fun Robotics

Got the next Steve Jobs in your midst? Then send your budding brainiac to Fun Robotics for an educational summer camp. It introduces girls and boys to coding, as well as topics such as inventing apps, 3G robotics, artificial intelligence, programming with Minecraft, cybersecurity, Raspberry Pi, Kodu Game Lab and more.

These take place in person and online.

Dates: July 30-September 1

Price: From Dh446 (online) or Dh893 (onsite)

Age: 7-9 and 10-plus

Contact: 04 338 8354

www.fun-robotics.com

Jungle Gymsters

For an all-round summer camp that ticks many boxes and age groups, try Jungle Gymsters at The Mall in Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim 3. The theme is travelling around the world and includes activities from each country, including dance, crafts, culinary sessions, music and more. There’s gymnastics, karate, arts and crafts, painting, storytelling, Zumba, yoga and more.

Dates: June 20-September 2

Price: From Dh200 for one day

Ages: 18 months-12

Contact: 04 258 2820

www.junglegymstersae.com

Odyssey Nursery

It’s all about pets at Odyssey Nursery summer camps in Umm Suqeim, JBR and Sheikh Zayed Road, among other locations.

Children will learn about different types of pets, how to look after them, games you can play with them and all about kindness to animals. Pets & Me is part of the Reggio Emilia project-based inquiry style of learning through role play and exploration.

Dates: July 4-August 31

Price: From Dh515 for two days

Ages: 1 to 4

Contact: 800 639 24453

www.odysseynursery.com

OliOli

There’s a different theme every week at Dubai’s OliOli children’s museum. The Summer Blast Camps include specially curated activities, with weeks inspired by dinosaurs, water, outer space and superheroes.

Dates: July 4-August 26

Price: Dh1,090 per week

Ages: 4 to 10

Contact: 04 702 7300

www.olioli.ae

SeaYou

The watersports company is hosting a summer camp at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, with an array of beach and watersports activities for children to take part in. This includes stand-up paddle boarding polo, dragon boat racing, tug of war, ultimate frisbee, fish feeding and beach clean-ups. There will also be nature talks and competitions.

Dates: July 4-August 26

Price: Dh500

Ages: 7-12

Contact: 050 551 0238

www.seayou.ae

The Green Planet

Dubai’s indoor rainforest is offering children the opportunity to learn more about the environment and sustainability during its summer camp. This includes getting up close with the animals, plants and ecosystems that call the biodome home. There will also be arts and crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more.

Dates: July 18-August 18

Price: From Dh225 for one day

Age: 5-12

Contact: 800 7699

www.thegreenplanet.com

Willow Nursery

Using the Reggio Emilia play-based learning techniques, Willow Nursery branches in Umm Suqeim, One Central and Dubai Marina are hosting water-themed summer camps this season. This includes water play experiences, experiments and educational fun.

Dates: July 4-August 31

Price: From Dh609 for two days

Ages: 1-4

Contact: 800 945569

www.willowchildrensnursery.com

