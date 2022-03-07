From Mila Kunis to Gigi Hadid, celebrities raise millions to help displaced Ukrainians

Celebrities are not only speaking out for the people of Ukraine but using their star power to help raise money for displaced citizens and refugees as Russia’s devastating invasion continues.

Last week, the Polish Border Guard said more than a million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the attacks on February 24. "Traffic on the Polish-Ukrainian border is growing, today at 07.00 42,000 people arrived in Poland from Ukraine," Border Guard wrote on Twitter on Monday.

On Sunday, model Gigi Hadid joined a growing number of stars who are not only using their social media platforms to speak out against the Russian incursion, but pledging financial assistance to people displaced by the attack.

"Having a set fashion month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something," Hadid posted on Instagram, saying she was inspired by fellow model Mica Arganaraz.

"I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine. Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war — not leaders.

"Hands off Ukraine. Hands off Palestine," Hadid said.

Star couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were one of the first celebrities to help raise support for displaced Ukrainians.

Last month, the pair announced they were matching all donations to the UN's Refugee Agency benefitting Ukrainians who were fleeing their homes for safety.

"When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support," Reynolds and Lively shared on their social media accounts, along with a link to the UNHCR's donation page.

The UNHCR has said that nearly three million people will require humanitarian assistance this year, including "immediate shelter, protection and safety".

In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.⬇️ https://t.co/xCFL1Lptuw https://t.co/CHp48E1KLQ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 26, 2022

Another celebrity couple, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, also started a GoFundMe page last week, saying they were aiming to raise $30 million to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

"I'm a proud American. I love everything this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I've never been more proud to be a Ukrainian," Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi in Ukraine, says in a plea on video.

"Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support. Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support and we will be matching up to $3 million dollars."

On Sunday, Kutcher and Kunis announced they've so far raised $15m.

On Monday, the Disasters Emergency Committee, an umbrella group that brings together 15 aid charities in the UK, also announced that its celebrity-backed Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal had raised more than £100m ($131m) in only four days.

Stars involved in the campaign include Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington and former Doctor Who star David Tennant, who've lent their voices to TV and radio spots for the Committee.

"In an instant, a million people in Ukraine have been forced to flee, fearing for their lives. The desperate efforts to get them to safety continues," Harington says in a video appeal to viewers to donate. "The number of displaced people could reach four million, many without shelter, food and water. We have a chance to make a difference now."

The Committee also said "generous donations" have already been made by British royals including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate Middleton shared their support for Ukrainians last month from their Kensington Royal social media accounts.

"We stand with the president and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future," the couple said.