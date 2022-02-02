Gigi Hadid to co-host Netflix's 'Next in Fashion' alongside Tan France

The supermodel takes over from TV presenter and fashion designer Alexa Chung for the reality's show next season

Gigi Hadid announced that casting for the show is now open, on her Instagram page. Getty Images
Sophie Prideaux
Feb 2, 2022

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is making a move into television as the presenter of Netflix’s Next in Fashion.

The part-Palestinian model will star alongside Queer Eye stylist Tan France to present season two of the fashion reality show, taking the reins from British TV presenter and fashion designer Alexa Chung.

Hadid, 26, announced that casting for the show is now open on her Instagram page on Tuesday, encouraging up-and-coming designers to apply.

“Netflix is casting designers now for season 2. I know there are many designers out there that deserve a platform like this,” she wrote. “Second-guessing yourself? Please just go for it. This is your sign and your chance. Show us your creations.”

France, who is good friends with Hadid, also announced the news on his Instagram page. “Who would have thought when we met over FaceTime 4 years ago that we’d be hosting Next in Fashion together! You read that right! The secret’s out. You better get ready, casting is now open,” he wrote.

The series features fashion designers who create a weekly range of collections, often centred around a specific theme, to display at a fashion show watched by a host of top industry judges. The first season, which came out in January 2020, had 18 designers competing for the chance to win a $250,000 prize.

READ MORE
'Say Yes to the Dress Arabia': Dubai-filmed reality show to have its premiere in February

It was won by Korean designer Minju Kim, who launched her latest collection with Net-a-Porter in December 2021. She has also worked on a collaboration with high street retailer & Other Stories, and will showcase her latest collection with a pop-up in New York during New York Fashion Week.

Updated: February 2nd 2022, 8:51 AM
Gigi HadidNetflixFashionTelevision
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Gigi Hadid to co-host Netflix's 'Next in Fashion' with Tan France
An image that illustrates this article Amazon Prime's new 'Reacher' series: release date, plot and cast
An image that illustrates this article Whoopi Goldberg suspended from 'The View' over Holocaust comments
An image that illustrates this article Whoopi Goldberg apologises for saying Holocaust not about raceStory video icon